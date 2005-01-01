<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2005/06/12

[Info] Lo más Iguazambo de LA PETITE MERDE

Culos y Neuronas.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/01/txt-la-merde-culos-y-neuronas.html
Aproximación al Iguazambo.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/01/txt-la-merde-aproximacin-al-iguazambo.html
Monografías Zambológicas de Desespereira.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/02/txt-le-pain-monografas-zambolgicas-de.html
Quitame el Culo de la cara.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/02/txt-la-merde-quitame-el-culo-de-la.html
Filé Mignon a la Mint.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/02/txt-la-merde-fil-mignon-la-mint.html
Guarichas del más allá.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/02/txt-la-merde-guarichas-del-ms-all.html
La de la tanguita rota.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/info-la-de-la-tanguita-rota.html
El Chavo del Ocho.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/txt-la-merde-el-chavo-del-ocho.html
Iguazambos con aires de gente descente.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/txt-la-merde-iguazambos-con-aires-de.html
Pereiranas Calurientas!!.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/pereiranas-calurientas.html
Ay, que felicidad, hoy es Viernes!.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/txt-la-merde-ay-que-felicidad-hoy-es.html
Arepa tostada, chorizo pelao.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/txt-la-merde-arepa-tostada-chorizo.html
Dosquebradas tiene el baño sucio.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/03/txt-la-merde-dosquebradas-tiene-el-bao.html
Sexo con lobas.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/04/txt-la-merde-sexo-con-lobas.html
¿Se cree muy cuca? Pues pélela!!.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/04/txt-la-merde-se-cree-muy-cuca-pues.html
Las Leyes de Cleta (I).
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/05/txt-la-merde-las-leyes-de-cleta-i.html
Mi ex-novio es un Iguazambo.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/05/txt-la-merde-mi-ex-novio-es-un.html
La breva.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/05/txt-la-merde-la-breva.html
Las Leyes de Cleta (Orígenes).
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/06/txt-la-merde-las-leyes-de-cleta.html
La mugre está por dentro.
http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/06/txt-la-merde-la-mugre-est-por-dentro.html
Posted at 9:49 a.m.

Anonymous Andreita said...

Este tur propuesto está muy interesante, muy jocoso y muy iguazambo. Un beso, Merde.  

Anonymous Chucho said...

Esto si es diversión online. Suerte La Petite Merde.

Chucho
Lima - Perú  

Blogger Grün said...

Devolviendo la visita.. muy interesante blog.. Saludos
Ya estaremos de vuelta por aqui.  

Anonymous Renata said...

Está muy cool su blog. Por aca andaré frecuentemente.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Buenos links. No los he podido leer todos aún pero me estoy divirtiendo de lo lindo.

WC  

Blogger El Cofrade said...

Esto es como una antologia mierdosísima, no? saludos, señor y que siga así...  

Blogger Tesne said...

pues la verdad, que no me entero de que va esto....la petite merde es una especie de revista o algo por el estilo?  

Blogger La merde said...

No somos nada de eso, simplemente dese una vuelta y se dará cuenta.  

Blogger Jerry said...

Merde los primeros dos links son lo mismo, Uds. coloco el link de culos y neuronas en el de Aproximación al Iguazambo

-SALUDOS-  

Blogger La merde said...

Gracias por la observación. Inconveniente solucionado!!

-- La Merde --  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Realmente muy buenos los artículos. Felicitaciones!! He gozado como niño.  

Blogger Alvaro Rolando said...

JAJAJA, INTERESANTE ESTA IDEA, ES ALGO ASÍ COMO "GRANDES ÉXITOS DE LA MERDE", BUENO PARA RECORDAR LOS GRANDES CLÁSICOS DE ESTA PÁGINA. SEGUÍ ASÍ. GRACIAS POR TUS COMMENTS EN TODO HISTORIAS, SIEMPRE SON BIENVENIDOS.  

Blogger Malo hasta el hueso said...

Mi estimado merde; me gusta tu modo tan desenfadado para escribir acerca de las mujeres; pero ahora tengo mas dudas acerca de que tan apetecibles estan; crees que sea posible que me mandes unas fotos reales de algunas de las mujeres que conoces o las pudieras postear ??.
Saludos y gracias por tu comentario.  

Anonymous .:Lemon:. said...

Vaya, menuda tarea me has dejado. Ahora, a leer todos y cada uno de los enlaces,
Saludos!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Buena Recopilación.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que post tan simpático. La Petite Merde es un web site medio bizarro pero tiene un encanto particular.  

Blogger Atitel said...

Hola Merde! me he divertido bastante.

Buen dia!  

Blogger Foucault said...

La merde, interesante recordar los comienzos de este excelente blog, buena por esa!  

Anonymous Antonio said...

Hello Merde Man, este web blog está que no lo para nadie!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Una buena rutina de lectura..  

Anonymous Mariana said...

Lo mejor de el mejor!  

Blogger jord∂n∂ ∂mÿ said...

seguro si es una mierda lo que escribo, pero gracias por tus comentarios.... saludos1!!!


http://no_alucines.blogspot.com  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

El Top of Las Mierdas Pereiranas  

