Registro
100% BoÃ±iga

:: La petite merde ::

2005/05/18

[Txt / La Merde] Las Leyes de Cleta (I)



Cleta es la ultraputa más grande que ha salido por el recto de la vida, la más olorosa, la más vaporosa, la más carnuda, la más escurridiza, la más caliente, la más zorra, la más manipuladora, la más zamba, la mofeta más arrecha con la arepa más grande y pelada. Cleta es una mujer. Y como mujer, nuestra Cleta tiene la necesidad de controlarlo todo a su alrededor, de meter la nariz en cuanto orificio encuentre con el fin de conocer profundidad, olor, textura y demás propiedades.

En el “Mundo de Cleta, nuestro mundo” existen Leyes que condicionan el actuar de todos los que la conocen y desean, menos el propio. Son Leyes especialmente diseñadas para joder a los demás.

1ª Ley de Cleta: No hago tal o cual cosa porque ya superé esa etapa

Nuestra amada Cleta, cuando se la quiere “montar” a alguien, en especial al “noviecito de turno” esgrime con tal convicción éste argumento que es imposible no caer en la trampa. Permanentemente se pueden oír de sus labios frases como “ya no rumbeo porque esa etapa de mi vida quedó atrás”, “el sexo es algo que no tiene trascendencia en mi vida, ahora deseo otro tipo de placeres”, “estoy cansada de los hombres ignorantes, mi sueño es cobijarme con tu cultura y buen gusto”, “el tamaño no es importante, porque me gusta cómo lo usas”, “que pereza el cigarrillo y el alcohol, son vicios para enclenques” “mamá, soy virgen! ¿alguna vez me has visto así sea besándome con un hombre?, no tengo necesidad”.

Todos los Eliders, Elicenios, Jhon Jairos, Mauricios, Alejandros, Ludovicos y Wilmers han ganado alguna hernia gracias a la 1ª Ley de Cleta.

A Elider le dice: “ya no rumbeo porque esa etapa de mi vida quedó atrás”, y durante años mantiene al pobre miserable bailando y bebiendo de forma exclusiva con las abuelas en las fiestas familiares (cumpleaños, día del padre, de la madre, navidad, etc). Cletica, ni corta ni perezosa, al menor descuido de Mr. Stupid se escabulle a azotar baldosa con cuanto negro salserín la quiera sacar a bailar y restregarle la berenjena en la breva.

El pobre Elicenio, tiene que cargar con: “el sexo es algo que no tiene trascendencia en mi vida, ahora deseo otro tipo de placeres”. Pero ¿qué otro tipo de placeres?. Pues obvio, fornicación en su máxima expresión con todos menos con Eli. Con él se puede comer un buñuelo, un pastel, ver novelas, darse una vuelta en buseta, ir de compras, ir a cine, sacar el perro a cagar y tener sexo una vez al mes poniéndose lo más rígida posible para que Eli se aburra. Normalmente, nuestra Cleta lacera la conciencia de Eli con frases como “eres muy intenso”, “no me dejas respirar”, “necesito espacio”, “no nos veamos hoy”. ¿Para que?. Para abrirle las piernas al vecino y dejarse manipular como muñeco de plastilina, para poner a disposición de un verdugo su breva esponjada y colorada, se culo estreñido y ácido, sus chupos, y casi todos los poros y pelos del cuerpo con el fin de sentirse abusada, desgarrada y, al final del día, sucia al lado de Eli.

Jhon Jairo se enamora de: “estoy cansada de los hombres ignorantes, mi sueño es cobijarme con tu cultura y buen gusto”. El hombrecito no sabe lo que se le viene pierna arriba. Eso quiere decir, “de mi coño… nada”. Durante la relación o luego de mandarlo al carajo, Cleta se rebusca entre las canecas el miserable más bruto, sucio y de más baja calaña (como ella) que le chupe las tetas y le saque sangre, que le de jíquera por el culo y la deje cagando con dolor por tres meses, que le arranque los pelos de la breva con los dientes, que la aruñe, golpee y que se le tire pedos en la cara. Jhonny, por su parte, pasa de su biblioteca al cine club y luego al terturliadero, solo, como una gueva por los siglos de los siglos.

“El tamaño no es importante, porque me gusta cómo lo usas”, es lo que escucha Mauricio cada vez que le toca sexo, o sea, en el día de su cumpleaños, en el día de su santo, en el día del amor y amistad y en un par de “fechas especiales” más. Mao, a parte que tiene que cargar con el peso de su mini-verga, también carga con el coitus interruptus que ella provoca cada vez que un pajarito canta, que una abeja zumba, que cruje el catre, que ella se ríe “porque se acordó de un chiste muy bueno”. Por más que se esfuerce Mauricio en hacerlo cada vez mejor, Cleta estará siempre pensando en la polla de Don Justiniano, una polla bicéfala del calibre de un changón, polla babosa y agresiva, polla altanera y penetrante, polla brota-ojos. No hay caso.

Cletica le susurra al oído: “que pereza el cigarrillo y el alcohol, son vicios para enclenques” y Alejandro saca pecho y piensa: “Que orgullo una mujer tan correcta!”. Bah! Pura mugre!. La guarra lo engaña y se engaña voluntariamente durante un tiempo, pero una vez lo deja, vuelve a ser lo que es: una perdida!. Se amanguala con cuanto punkete, mochiludo y neomugroso para fumar y meterle cualquier variedad y cantidad de toxinas al cuerpo como ritual preparatorio para el acto de ensartamiento anal.

“Mamá, soy virgen! ¿alguna vez me has visto así sea besándome con un hombre?, no tengo necesidad”. Y al lado se encuentra parado Ludovico, su novio actual. Ludovico reclama y reclama por el maltrato y ella los lunes recibe y recibe lenguetazos garganta abajo, los martes chupa que chupa polla ácida, los miércoles traga que traga renacuajos, los jueves lame que lame tetilla morada, los viernes recibe que recibe puñaladas por detrás, los sábados chilla que chilla con los mordiscos en la breva y los domingos reza que reza con la jeta llena.

Por eso le digo, compadre, si su mujer sufre los síntomas de la 1ª Ley de Cleta, no se estrese, simplemente déle lo que necesita. Si usted no es capaz de satisfacerla, pues invite a los amigos de la cuadra. Muy seguramente ella se sentirá como en familia.
Posted at 9:06 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ja,ja, ja, loco, que risa. Creo que mi novia es Como Cleta. Voy a tirar a esa perra a la mierda!!  

Anonymous Andrés MX said...

Todas las mujeres son Cletas!! Tienen el virus en incubación.  

Blogger Luis Ricardo said...

Un poco de eso y otro poco de lo cletos que somos nosotros también y ya siento escalofríos...  

Anonymous JColombia said...

uff ! Ya me toco conecer de esas, y que mierda ! LO MAS CURIOSO > ERA PEREIRANA ?? < MMMMM ... raro no? >
Petite, haora si miastes en el tiesto......  

Blogger are said...

Mi estimado Petite,

Le cuento que no solo las mujeres sucumben ante el poder de la Ley Cleta, los hombres tambien. El ultimo novio que tuve me salio con el cuento de que yo lo usaba sexualmente, lo mejor es que me dio una excusa perfecta para mandarlo a la porra y conseguirme una novia. Lastima este novio tenia una tranca maravillosa.Uhmm pero asi es la vida no?  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Querido pedazo de caca con sifilis, te cuento que me estoy comiendo unas brevas en salsa de coñito deliciosas, lo chistoso es que ya vienen mordisquedas por sus dueños originales !, las perras son así, cuando estan en calor hacen lo que sea para joder y joderte, asi es que si alguien piensa que la fidelidad todavia existe preguntele al sabio de la peor mierda de todas: don Petite Merde...MADE IN PEREIRA !!!!  

Blogger Foucault said...

Cletas de la mierda, no entiendo porque carajos la mujeres no tienen nuestro mismo sentido de la sexualidad?, no sería maravilloso que solo quisieran coger y nada más?  

Anonymous Jon@z said...

apreciado la petite: Sorprendente !!! has capturado idéntica y elegantemente la psiquis y modus operandi de nuestras cletas pereiranas.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ja, ja, ja. Cletas y Cletos. Que buen texto. Este Petite siempre se faja tremendos posts.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Anacletas, chancletas o como las quieran llamar... perras... todas perras!!  

Blogger Alvaro Rolando said...

QUÉ BARBARO, NO SE COMO SE TE OCURREN TANTAS PALABRAS Y COSAS TAN CHISTOSAS, EN SERIO, TIENES UN SENTIDO DEL HUMOR IMPRESIONANTE. QUE BUEN TEXTO... PUSE UN LINK DE TU PÁGINA EN MI BLOG. UN SALUDO MERDE Y SEGUÍ ASÍ QUE TU BLOG QUITA EL STRESS CON TANTA COSA.  

Anonymous Karina said...

Este blog etá muy guache  

Blogger La merde said...

Karinita mi amor, te voy a recomendar un web blog que se puede amoldar mas fácil a tu forma de ser: http://kids.discovery.com/  

Blogger are said...

Jeje la mandaste donde era!  

Anonymous Androide said...

Petite, usted es un Re-Putass!!!!  

Blogger Ludovico said...

ja ja ja.. estar en todas partes es algo basico de mi personalidad magnetica (ok.. se acabo lo egomaniaco)

Un gran post. gracias por las clases de colombianismos  

Anonymous Sucaritaz said...

No entiendo éste man (Merde) de donde saca tanta cosa creativa. Me le quito el sombrero  

Anonymous María Paula said...

Mr Merde, déjeme decirle que es unsted un maestro de las letras mugrosas. Estaré pasando por acá para seguirlo leyendo.  

Anonymous Clau said...

A mi me gustan los manes raros y éste Petite se está poniendo como interesante.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

quiero tus remeras.

blogeable.blogspot.com  

Anonymous Anita said...

Super el post... Cuando saldrá la continuación de las leyes de Cleta? Estamos a la Espera  

Blogger La merde said...

Paciencia pulgas que la noche es larga.  

Anonymous Alejo said...

Todas son unas Cletas!!!! Perras!!!  

Blogger Se me ocurrió a las said...

Si, como en la vida hay de todo, pero para tu bienestar aun existimos mujeres anti-cletas que sabemos que queremos y que esperamos de nuestra vida: Coman variado, pero coman con apetito y disfrutándolo. Ya habrá tiempo para que se enteren de que un hombre puede tener a todas las mujeres en una sola y lograr, además, que sea la más puta de todas las putas o Cletas en la cama. El afán de algunos hombres por comerse todo al tiempo los ha cegado. Se han perdido de esos polvos inolvidables que podrían conseguir con una mujer si no la desecharan después de la primera vez.
COMENTARIO ANTICLETA PARA LOS CLETOS  

Blogger Se me ocurrió a las said...

Por otra parte, me puedes ayudar un poko a instalar mi Nedstat, he estado intentando y no se como hacerlo ....de antemano gracias y me escribes;)  

Anonymous Iván Francisco Sierra said...

Cierto lo que dice Jazz: no sólo las mujeres pueden ser Cletas —¡saludos a mi ex novio!—.
Gracias, Petit, por tu comentario en mi blog. Con lo que respecta al tuyo, ya está en mi lista de enlaces.  

Blogger Foucault said...

Petite, que buenas imagenes consigues para los post, muy representativas.
Me gustaría oír tu opinión en elpendulo.  

Anonymous Checho said...

Buenísimo éste post. Lo ví en el Chat de Radio City.  

Anonymous Toño said...

Buena foto. Es de alguien conocido?  

Blogger are said...

Mi estimado Petite,
Como ya somos varios quienes estamos de acuerdo en que la ley cleta tambien se aplica a los manes, por que no pone una fotico de una tranca de esas que parece un platano "arton" (esos que soy gigantes, asi les dicen en el Valle)  

Anonymous Andres said...

Yo también llegué acá por el chat de RadioCity. No me arrepiento de entrar. Me he reido mucho. Este tipo es tremendo personaje. Como se le ocurrirán tantas cosas bizarras. Felicitaciones.  

Blogger Sangre Rebelde said...

Este Blog está muy bueno!!! El Iguazambo es un concepto siempre será un concepto en construcción y que debemos construir todos los días. En mi blog, lo llamo Indio Peináo  

Blogger hoffen said...

Petite, ya entiendo porque no puedes desprenderte de tu cleta. Estoy de acuerdo con algunos comentarios, la ley cleta se aplica a hombres también, y no entiendo porque mucha gente generaliza "todas son unas perras" pues yo diría "tooodos somos perros". Buen blog seguiré pasando.  

Blogger Sangre Rebelde said...

Petite, acá van dos conceptos que le pueden servir para su diccionario:
Teflocha: Mal olor en la vagina
Cutre: Mal olor debajo de los senos

Es un aporte cultural para Cleta  

Blogger La merde said...

Gracias por el aporte, Sangre Rebelde. Los tendré en cuenta.  

Blogger hoffen said...

para ampliar el extenso vocabulario (me uno a sangre rebelde) que puedes incluir en las otras leyes de cleta...
Esmegma: son esos restos, blanquecinos, en forma de pequeñas concreciones,formada por los restos de orina y por los restos de células muertas de los conductos genitales y de la próstata. También causan mal olor y pueden irritar el glande.  

Anonymous Hermes said...

Que buena foto de chocho. Yo quiero uno asi.  

Blogger Inde said...

Hola petite, gracias por visitar mi ventanita, y por tu comentario esta muy buena tu pagina...
tengo dos cosas importantes que decirte:
1.- Debes visitar mi otra pagina http://fundahi.blogspot.com ahora mismo!
2.- Soy Venezolana, y me fascinan! los colombianos, pero leyendo este post y sus comentarios no entendi la mitad de los terminos, si te animas a hacer un mini diccionario para visitantes extranjeros te lo agradeceria. Podriamos hacer juntos un diccionario Colombiano-Venezolano, que dices.
Besos para todos!!!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

CERDOS  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

CERDOS  

Anonymous Hermes said...

Ese coño es de alguna novia o amante? Porque se ve sanito y rosagante!  

Anonymous mr cool-o said...

Estoy saliendo con una tonta pereirana, o mejor, como las llaman aquí "perreirana". La estupida dejó a su novio hace poco y está en búsqueda de algo nuevo. Yo lo único que le estoy dando es ilusiones y ella cayó en la trampa. Lo bueno de todo esto es que como a las garosas ya no les interesa el compromiso, uno simplemente se las come hasta que se canse, las acompaña a hacer sus estupideces y bye-bye cuando se mama de ellas. Por ahora, la bufona está disponible 24 horas. Así será hasta que yo quiera.

Perras!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Depravados de mente y sucios!!!
No teneis algo más decente e importanteque hacer!! pandilla de cerdos!!!  

Blogger La merde said...

Este blog ha sido eliminado por un administrador de blog.  

Blogger La merde said...

Por el resto de tu vida seguirás siendo una visitante anónima, disfrutando y riéndo en LA PETITE MERDE!, mi pequeña cerda!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que vivan las Pereiran Cleta's.  

Blogger Alvaro H said...

Yo solamente digo que llevo 21 años en esta ciudad y no he podido encontrar ni media mujer que valga la pena, bueno, tal vez una que otra pero seguro esta con alguien... Con razon dicen que si a Pereira se le pone techo, Quedaria el putiadero mas grande del mundo! Sungas Insornias Todas!  

Anonymous menso said...

si, te conozco muy bien.  

Publicar un comentario



