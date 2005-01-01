<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2005/05/01

[Txt / La Merde] La breva

En medio de la noche me despertó un hedor,
me despertó el crujir de mi cuello y de mi mente.
Estaba usando tu breva colorada de almohada.
Como siempre carrasposa e incómoda tu breva esponjada de almohada.
La giré buscando suavidad pero no dejaba de tallar,
Le undí los dedos, las manos, los brazos sin encontrar fondo.
La raspé con las uñas hasta partirlas.
El desespero me llevó a gritar pero el eco en la breva auyentó aún más mi sueño.
Encendí la luz y me di cuenta que el olor era sal, semen y orín
Y la cabeza que formaba la horma en la breva no era la mía.
Eres una perra, lo sabías?
Posted at 5:51 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Wow my friend. Que fuerte!!  

Anonymous Aldo said...

Maldita bitch!! La Merde. Esa es una perra! Ponga el nombre de la perra!  

Anonymous Adriana J said...

No way! Que en paz descanse MR MERDE.  

Anonymous Martindroide said...

Ja, ja, ja, Merde. Que chistoso ese término para designar el CHOCHO o COÑO de las re-pútridas perras.  

Blogger Alvaro Rolando said...

HARDCORE MERDE!!! ME PARECE INTERESANTE LA ALTERNATIVA NARRATIVA QUE LE HA DADO POR HACER, BUENA VAINA.

UN SALUDO.  

Anonymous Andres P said...

Merde, esta cool el texto.  

Anonymous Eli said...

Por acá visitando este blog y me encuentro con que La Merde le está dando a los escritos. Buen estilo Merdita.  

Anonymous Felipe Velez said...

Maldita puta. No se quien sea pero es una maldita puta como todas.  

Anonymous Viviendo para morir said...

Buena poesia viejo Petite.
Olé Le puse link a tu pagina en la mia, creo que mas gente debe leer esta expresión Artistica -Perreirana.
Un Saludo-
J Colombia...

http://epicedio.blogspot.com

Que has comprado esta semana ??  

Blogger Ludovico said...

Muy interesante... paranoia lkiteraria 1!!!

Un blog maravilloso.

Un abrazo  

Anonymous Artificio said...

Maestro!!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Rebelión poética. Qué bien. Siempre y cuando esto no sea un deseo de la Mierda por plagiar como plagia descaradamente a Bill Watterson, lo apoyo.

Y siempre y cuando esto sea publicado en prostíbulos donde sueña habitar este jovenzuelo aislado y calenturiento.  

Anonymous lo que sea said...

Este web blog me encanta. Todo lo que La Merde pone es muy bueno. Suerte!!  

Anonymous Martin said...

En Colombia, las brevas son higos? Cierto? Por favor sacame de la duda.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

si, son higos  

Anonymous Martin said...

Entonces no entiendo el texto.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

El autor compara un higo con.....(la parte superficial de la vagina)
por su forma fisica. (es una abreviacion, decir eso como los peruanos dicen (concha) los ecuatorianos dicen (chucha) y los uruguayos le llaman (Pepa) etc......  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

juanpis, eres tu???  

Blogger La merde said...

Wrong way!! No hay ningún Juanpis por estos lares. O por lo menos no soy yo.

-- LA MERDE --  

Anonymous DIVINIDAD-AFRODITA-PRIAPO said...

CARAMBA EXCELENTE CONTENIDO PARA UNA PERRA!!! AQUI ESTUBIMOS LOS DIOSES DE SER Y ESTAR DELEITANDOSE!!! SALUDOS LUJURIOSOS.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que delicia de post. Me encantan las brevitas. Ñam, ñam.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que bueno decirle a una nena: Que chimba morderte esa breva.  

Anonymous Anacleto said...

La breva de las putas es como una crispeta.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Buen texto Merde.  

Anonymous rátaro said...

Uy, que delicia unas brevas con arequipe. Si o que?  

Anonymous Marleny said...

Perruncha!!  

Anonymous MAFE said...

Mijo! hiciste culo de catarsis!!!!  

