:: La petite merde ::

2005/06/01

[Txt / La Merde] Las Leyes de Cleta (Orígenes)


Como la gran caniche que es, nuestra Cleta, siempre se contradice, siempre miente y a los ojos de quien cae en su red, pareciera que es una “mujer correcta”, una “gran mujer”, “la madre de mis hijos”. Pero no, no es así. Es una gran meretriz bañada, vestida y perfumada para “encantar” al pendejo incauto. Para poder comprender la 2ª Ley de Cleta, primero tenemos que adentrarnos un poco en su vida familiar.

Hermes Arley Bueno, hombre de 45 años, analfabeta, desempleado y con un gran don de “hablar mierda” (notorio talento para la política), durante 20 años fué prácticamente un monumento al ocio con amplio reconocimiento en el pueblo. Se levantaba a las 6 de la mañana, pedía “prestado” un diario en el kiosco y ponía su honorable trasero en el andén izquierdo de la calle dos entre carrera novena y décima, andén que ya tenía grabadas las marcas de sus nalgas. Hombre experto en el arte milenario del gorreo; su día a día transcurría entre el desayuno, el almuerzo y la comida de la gente del Parque Central, a esas horas se ponía en el rostro la mejor expresión de perro restaurantero y se sentaba frente a la gente que se disponía a llevarse los alimentos a la boca. Como es obvio, provocando ésta situación incómoda lograba uno que otro pedazo de bofe, chunchurria, algún puñado de arroz y hasta una botella de refresco.

En su rutina diaria, la hora más preciada luego de comer, sin duda era pararse frente a la Escuela Femenina Maryuris Alejandra Tangarife a ver cómo se tongoneaban las jovencitas de secundaria al finalizar su jornada. En especial, sentía gran admiración por las formas de una estudiante de 17 años llamada Aleyda Concepción Bueno. Regularmente la esperaba al final de la calle para decirle cualquier cantidad de sandeces y propuestas sexuales. Ella, por su parte, aceptaba todo lo que de él venía ya que le parecía un “hombre hecho y derecho”, un “señor”, más allá de la vulgaridad que emanaba de su hocico.

Entre chanza y chanza, entre roce y roce, Hermes logró calar entre la piel y la mente de Aleyda y día a día se fueron estrechando lazos de amistad, se fue creando un ritual de cortejo digno de pollo carioca y gallina culeca. Aleyda, ignorante, carente de picardía, ilusa y llena de ganas, como arbeja en plato se dejó trinchar, entró en la jaula del macaco y como es obvio, le pelaron el culo. La emoción del amanguale, del entrepierne, del arrunchamiento, la seguridad del pecho peludo, de la pierna gorda y el sobaco sudoroso, el encanto de la calentura entre el rastrojo, del restriegue de breva y berenjena, de la manosiadera atarbana, todo esto se fue para mierda al saberse vía bruja del pueblo que la china había quedado preñada y, por supuesto, embalada. En ese instante, Mr. Hermes cogió sus 2 mudas de ropa y arrancó vereda arriba como perro endemoniado y la tontarrona de Aleyda, con el buche lleno de “vida” más preocupada que un berraco y de frente a una desilusión y a una gran responsabilidad. El par de gónadas de Hermes jamás se volvieron a montar en la hamaca de Aleyda, jamás!

Los padres de Aleyda, al saber la noticia, la despojaron de sus miserables pertenencias, la sacaron de la escuela y la mandaron a vivir a la piezucha trasera de la casa junto con 3 cerdos y una cabra. Sus oficios se incrementaron y sus progenitores le retiraron “la palabra”, jamás le volvieron a hablar, más allá de lo estrictamente necesario. Durante todo el período de gestación, Aleyda estuvo privada de las mínimas comodidades, veía cómo pasaban los totumados de aguapanela, los platados de sancocho de gallina campesina, los morros de queso y ella no podía más que babearse y aguantar las ganas.

La criatura que Aleyda llevaba buche adentro, sintió todas las privaciones pero más la carencia de afecto. Básicamente la barriga de la Señorita Preñada Bueno era como una maleta, como un accesorio incómodo que tuvo que cargar durante 8 meses y medio, accesorio que normalmente recibía los golpes del trajín diario y el frío en las noches porque ni la ropa ni las mantas la cubrían por completo. El pulguero de la “porqueriza” donde vivió durante ésta época, convirtió la barriga en una pitaya, llena de turupes y ronchas jugosas.

Resumiendo: El bebé nació en un parto prematuro de alto riesgo porque venía de espalda y extendido como parasol en playa. La Madre, o sea Aleyda, muere a causa de una infección que degeneró en gangrena, la matrona que atendió el parto tenía un retardo mental y luego del procedimiento se apuñaló el cuello. Los padres de Aleyda, o sea los abuelos de la criatura la bautizaron Nancy Anacleta, o mejor, Nancy Anacleta Bueno Bueno quien fue amamantada hasta los 16 años por la cabra del cuartito aquel y creció privada de padres, afecto y todo lo demás.

Nancy Anacleta se convirtió en una mujer-esponja, al mejor estilo de Bob Esponja, recibió y almacenó golpe tras golpe, maltrato tras maltrato, insultos y privaciones, sin dejar escurrir una sola gota de éste elixir. La Cleta que hoy conocemos, esa jugosidad de mujer, se empezó a construir justo en el día en que bajo sus chiros encontró la mina de oro: una breva colorada y esponjada, un par de teterines y dos nalgas pegadas al pellejo. En ese instante surgió su primer pensamiento como Cleta: “Estoy sentada en la plata”.

Hoy por hoy, se perfuma para cada ocasión con aquel elíxir compuesto de recuerdos y anhelos. Cleta se perfuma para usted, usted y usted. Si señor. Pero cada caricia brindada por ella es un mordisco venenoso, llevar a Cleta a la Cama es dormir con una serpiente venenosa y cada hombre es un apetitoso ratoncillo, no al contrario.

Posted at 8:03 p.m.

Anonymous Andrés MX said...

Que bueno conocer el orígen de la famosa Cleta!  

Anonymous Jcolumbus said...

Lo sospeche desde un principio.
Pura historia criolla. Iguazo + nena Torpe = Cleta.
me imagino toda la historia tomando lugar en alguno de esos pueblos de risaralda. ( mas o menos en la Virginia ) Endonde despues cleta va a la gran ciudad ( pereira... jeje hasta casi me lo creo yo....) y alli paseandose por el pueblo ( parque de Bolivar) Y creyendose la vaca que mas caga en el potrero.  

Blogger El Cofrade said...

Que vida tan perra la de la Cleta...  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Oh! yo me imaginaba otra cosa.  

Anonymous Hermes said...

Si, me imaginaba algo similar. Conozcao algunas Cletas que tienen historias similares, exeptuando la amamantada de la cabra...  

Blogger Foucault said...

Jejeje, me pregunto que pasaría por la mente de Cleta durante el sexo, sería interesante hacer un estudio de eso..

Excelente post e inventiva Merde.  

Anonymous Antonio said...

Las Cletas que conozco tienen un origen muy diverso pero siempre coinciden en el mal gusto.  

Blogger La merde said...

Aprovecho éste post para mencionar que EL PÉNDULO acaba de registrar sus primeros 1000 accesos. Bacano por Foucault. Suerte para éste proyecto web le desea LA PETITE MERDE.

http://elpendulo.blogspot.com/  

Blogger adRiäNÂ said...

who is cleta? por aqi visitando su blog, coorrespondiendo su atencion!! :D besiitos! nos vemos pronto!  

Blogger are said...

I like you bitch!  

Anonymous noemi said...

la-vida-de-la-cleta-todas-las-mujeres-del-mundo-perro.  

Blogger Shiva la DESTRUCTORA bitchier than ever said...

muy bueno rei y rei, gracias por la visita  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Patético, pero sucede más a menudo de lo que uno cree...remember Ana Milé.
Ruurmo hotmail  

Anonymous Ana said...

Soy seguidora de la historia de Cleta. Esparando más información.  

Anonymous Eli said...

El Más emocionante de todos los blogs... sin duda!!  

Anonymous Mauro V said...

Que gonorrea!! esa historia es la más común y real. La nonozco a la perfección.  

Anonymous Andres P said...

Yo he estado saliendo con dos Cletas Pereiranas, una rubia (teñida) ordinaria y una peliroja mas coña que cualquier indigente. Son un par de arrechas en búsqueda de extraviar aún más su camino.  

Anonymous María C said...

La Merde, sos un ilustre... mis respetos  

Anonymous Crestudo said...

Buenos coños, como siempre en ésta página.  

Blogger are said...

Mi estimado Petite,

Por que cambio la foto? Mi gustaba mas la perra...no puedo desconocer que la nueva foto delitara a mas lectores y lectoras, pero la otra le da mas vuelo a la hilacha (imaginacion)  

Blogger La merde said...

Hombre Jazz, lo que sucedes es que me dejaba un sinsabor esa fotografía. Es probable que la vuelva a cambiar. Gracias por el comentario.

-- La Merde -  

Blogger are said...

Petite I am lady! Honest I am non cleta lady!!!  

Anonymous Manu said...

Que buena foto...  

Blogger La merde said...

Me alegra que vos, Jazz no seás una Cleta. Hace faltan mujeres decentes por estos lares.  

Anonymous Rátaro said...

Yo soy un Cletómano.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

llegue haciendo clicks... pero me quede embobado mirando mesejantes fotografías... y solo se me ocurrio preguntarte:
Como haces para sacarte esas fotos?
Y si te las saca otro... no necesita un suplente?

by: Oprimido PP
http://matenamisuegra.blogspot.com/

si mi suegra me viera visitando esta página me faja...  

Anonymous Arley said...

Esta cleta es la tipica putarranga perreirana. Todas, TODAS sin excepcion son unas malparidas guarichas, perras, putas, tal como lo describe Don Merde. Desde las jovencitas hasta las mayorcitas, no hay quien se salve.  

