:: La petite merde ::

2005/06/05

[Txt / La Merde] La mugre está por dentro



En un domingo apenas naciente, aproximadamente a las siete de la mañana, Doña Magnolia irrumpe en la casa de Jenny, tocando fuertemente con una llave en la puerta metálica y gritando: “ay!, ay!, ay!, se murió!, se murió!”. Jenny, quien se encuentra plácidamente descansando en su cama, se levanta exaltada, se calza las pantuflas con cabeza de Garfield, baja los 217 escalones de madera y hala la cabuya que abre la puerta.

Doña Magnolia entra manoteando como gallina herida, pasa frente a la dueña de casa y repitiendo constantemente “se murió!, se murió!”, prosigue hasta la cocina, abre la nevera y se sirve en totumado de aguita de apio.

Pero Doña Magnolia, qué ha sucedido? – le pregunta Jenny.

Mija, se murió!, se murió!. – responde Doña Magnolia

¿Quién se murió, Doña Magnolia? – pregunta la anfitriona.

Se murió mi sobrina, Mayerlis, la hija de Gladys.

¿Cómo? ¿La bebita? No lo puedo creer! ¿Pero qué fue lo que sucedió?

Luego de tomarse el agua de apio y tranquilizarse, Doña Magnolia le cuenta a Jenny qué fue lo que ella descubrió que la descontroló de esa manera.

Resulta, mija, que mi Gladys, ésta mañana se levantó a calentarle agua para el tetero de la niña, vió que estaba de espalda, la cobijó, preparó el biberón y regresó para dárselo. Cuando la movió, la bebita no respondía con gemido o gesto alguno. Gladys inmediatamente la cogió entre sus brazos y se percató que la niña estaba inmóvil y no respondía ante ningún estímulo. Ella se asustó muchísimo, trató de escucharle los latidos del corazón pero no los sentía. La piel de la niña tenía un color verdoso y había sangre en su nariz y almohada. Abrazada por el pánico, se puso cualquier chingue, cogió un taxi y se llevó a la niña para el hospital. Horas después regresó con el cadáver entre una cajita.

En éste momento, Gladys se encuentra en la sala de la casa, inconsolable, postrada frente al cadáver de Mayerlis.

(* Paréntesis – La Merde ) Cuando ésta historia llegó a mis oídos, me propuse averiguar algo más ya que conociendo como conozco al populacho, lo más probable es que ciertos datos importantes, que sin duda cambiarían el rumbo de la historia, podrían haber sido obviados. Toqué algunas puertas de vecinos, familiares y amigos. Atando cabos, pegando retazos, logré armar una versión de lo acontecido que se acerca más a la realidad, versión que se podrá leer a continuación. (*/ Paréntesis – La Merde)

Gladys Alesandra (no alexandra) Moreno Ibarra se casó muy jóven con un primo suyo, Héctor Fabio Ibarra Guacaneme (Hétor como todos lo llamaban). Luego de 2 semanas de matrimonio, ya Gladys se encontraba preñada como casi todas las criollas luego de cumplir los 15 años. Hasta acá la cosa pinta como bien, pero no es así porque resulta que nuestros dos tortolitos en ése entonces tenían un historial de adicción a drogas fuertes tan grande como su negligencia. Consumían casi cualquier cosa que se pudiera beber, fumar, inhalar o inyectar. Una pareja perfecta, sin duda!, estaban hechos el uno para el otro.

Hétor, todas las noches se sentaba con sus amigotes en las bancas de un parque infantil ubicado en la Carrera 10ª con calle 12; se hacían allí a fumar, oler, escuchar metal e incomodar a los transeúntes hasta la madrugada. Una noche, cuando Gladys cumplía 4 meses de embarazo, ocurrió lo que ya estaba “cantado” (o planeado?) por los vecinos, pasaron 2 hombres en una motocicleta DT 125 y con un arma automática, “fumigaron” el lugar, “limpiaron de alimañas la zona”. Cayeron muertas 9 personas entre las cuales se encontraba el Hétor.

Mrs. Gladys, se echó a la perdición y durante el embarazo continuó consumiendo drogas, alimentando la depresión por su pérdida y hasta fornicando con algunos mechudos metaleros en medio de las rumbas.

La criatura, Mayerlis, nació prematura, con problemas respiratorios, ciega y sordomuda (como la canción de Shakira). ¿Por que? Seguramente por la buena alimentación, un comportamiento digno durante el embarazo por parte de su madre, la música de Mozart, etc, etc.

Todos los familiares con quienes pude hablar, coincidieron en que Gladys no trabajaba, de hecho, según ellos, nunca había trabajado. Pero, profundizando algo más en el tema, me di cuenta que Gladys todas las noches sale sagradamente a las 8 pm y regresa a las 4 o 5 am del otro día, sin importar qué día sea, incluyendo domingos y festivos. Si no trabaja, entonces, ¿Qué hace en ese horario? – Me pregunté.

Otro tema que me inquietó fue la alimentación. ¿Cómo sobrevivía esta gente? ¿Con qué pagaba el arriendo? ¿Mayerlis tenía alguna rehabilitación o terapia?. Una tía de Gladys, señora de aproximadamente 50 años, quien subsiste de la venta de arepas en unos bajos, me contó que todos los días les manda algunas arepas, 2 totumadas de aguapanela y a veces un par de cabezas de pescado para que Gladys le haga sopa a la niña. A parecer eso es todo, esa es la dieta diaria. Pura caridad!!

Hablando y hablando resultaron datos muy interesantes como el del vigilante de la cuadra, Don Chucho, quien comenta: “Yo ví que la señora Gladys salió a eso de las 8 pm vestida con bluyín y camiseta cortica, de esas que le dejan ver a las mujeres el ombligo. Llevaba como 5 minutos de estar parada en el andén cuando un Joven la recogió en un Mazda gris. Aproximadamente a las 7 am, cuando me disponía a entregarle el turno a mi compañero, ví que se bajaba de un carro rojo conducido por un señor barbado. Realmente estaba muy borracha y olía a marihuana. Yo tuve que ayudarle a buscar las llaves en el bolso y abrirle la puerta. En la casa no había nadie. Yo sé que ella cuando se va por las noches deja a la niña encerrada y sola en la casa”.

Una tía de la niña amplía la ilustración: “ellos vivían muy pobremente, en esa casa solamente había una cama y unos muebles para la sala. La niña dormía con la mamá porque no tenía cama para ella sola”.

Entonces, ¿cómo murió la niña?.

Lo más probable es que murió asfixiada. Si. La madre, Gladys, sin duda alguna era una re-puta que se drogaba hasta casi perder el conocimiento para poder estar con sus “clients”. De allí provenían sus fondos, los cuales usaba para comprar la “percha” y la droga, lo demás lo dejaba a la buena fe de familiares, vecinos y amigos. Muy seguramente, al llegar a casa el día de la muerte, estaba tan hebria, tan drogada y tan pichada, al borde de perder la razón que logró llegar hasta la cama y se echó como la cerda que es, sin percatarse que la niña se encontraba allí. Al otro día, al levantarse, vio que la niña se encontraba a su lado, seguramente casi debajo suyo o casi como una almohada, le preparó el biberón y cuando tuvo contacto físico con ella, ya llevaba horas de muerta. Es probable que el color de su piel y el sangrado de la nariz sean evidencia de esto. La verdad no soy investigador de CSI ni mucho menos pero según cuentan “las malas lenguas”, es la versión más sensata.

A la niña la cremaron y la velaron. El día de la velación cumplía 21 meses de nacida. Nunca pude ver una foto suya pero me contaron que era blanca, con el pelo negro, linda, gorda y con los ojos grandes.

El pobre, lo es de espíritu. La mugre se lleva por dentro!!
Posted at 5:31 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Oh, my god!!  

Blogger Alvaro Rolando said...

BUENA HISTORIA MERDE, ES QUE HAY QUE SABER LAS VAINAS BIEN PARA DAR UN JUICIO ACERCA DE TODO. Y DESPUÉS LA GENTE DICE "PORQUE SERÁ QUE DIOS ME CASTIGA".

SALUDOS!  

Blogger incomunidade said...

quedo embarazado, la fusion queda aleja. Mis mierdas no hacen el destino: son el destino  

Blogger El Cofrade said...

Oiga que buen trabajo de reportería... esta como para el argumento de un capitulo de esa serie que se llamaba Musidramas  

Anonymous noemi said...

Deja busco una lágrima y me la pongo ..  

Blogger cd said...

Muy triste, pero si suele pasar, sobre todo en estos ambientes donde las condición humana esta afectada por la falta de los minimos requisitos para ejercerla.  

Blogger Foucault said...

Muy buena historia Merde, aunque la verdad no creo que un bebe con una mama con tantas 'aspiraciones' hubiera llegado a nacer, la verdad vi como 20 fetos de personas drogadictas y presentan varios sintomas muy raros, en fin, excelente historia aunque tambien existe la posibilidad que la tipa esa haya llevado a un tipo a la casa con ella y mientras esta dormía el degenerado de turno violó a la niña. En fin, es Colombia, dejemos volar la imaginación  

Blogger Malo hasta el hueso said...

Que mal plan Merde, pero asi pasa, de que parte de Colombia eres ??, saludos desde mexico  

Blogger La merde said...

Pereira Risaralda Colombia, "Malo hasta el hueso".  

Blogger Jerry said...

!!! WOW !!!

Merde este es puro caracter humano degradante, lo peor, es muy, muy commun.
Exelente el reportage, ademas el cambio de tema, este análisis es muy interesante, y bueno de poner a la luz.
-Saludos-  

Anonymous Andrei said...

Ella lo único que hace es lo que su escencia como mujer le dice que haga... todas tienen una Gladys en el alma.  

Anonymous xisbe said...

Le felicito, lo de menos es la veracidad de la historia, esta muy bien contada. Por otra parte, miseria la hay en todos los lados...en el bolso del banquero o en la cabeza del genio.  

Blogger are said...

Mi estimdao Petite,

Te disculpo pero no lo vuelvas a hacer.
La historia de la mugre que se lleva por dentro es tristemente universal, resulta terriblemente curioso y hasta chistoso como Pereira o cualquier otro lugar donde se desarrolla esta historia tenga tanto en comun con ciertos sitios en Glasgow donde la mugre "casi" no se ve pero se siente en la mirada de la gente.  

Anonymous Eduard said...

Este site lo encontré en un portal Venezolano y me ha dejado una muy buena impresión. Estaré pasando..  

Anonymous Camilo Anderson said...

Que buena página, la acabo de conocer. Hay muchos términos que no entiendo pero seguiré entrando por estos lados.  

Anonymous Ale said...

Este tipo de fenómenos no solamente se presentan en su ciudad, aquí en Lima - Perú también permanentemente nos enteramos de cosas como esa. La mugre está por dentro.. coincidimos.  

Anonymous Ovidio said...

Malditas perras...  

Anonymous Eduardo said...

Merde, hacía rato que no entraba a su web y encuentro muchos y muy buenos artículo. Lo felicito y trataré de acceder frecuentemente.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Este es un sitio web de machistas!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Esta bueno el artículo. En Chile también suceden estas cosas. Hace poco en un diario leí algo similar. Es horrible la degradación.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Son personas indolentes quienes hacen estas cosas. Pobres, realmente pobres espiritualmente. Muy bueno tu blog. Saludos desde Barcelona - España.


Anita.  

Anonymous rolando said...

Bien completa la historia. Conozco historias similares en mi ciudad, Santiago de Chile.  

Blogger Pikgu said...

qué historia tan cabrona,
un saludo  

Anonymous RURU said...

q mierda ! sea verdad o mentira, por desgracia esas cosas pasan ,
buen fin de semana besos  

Anonymous Arnaldo said...

El pobre es pobre por donde se le mire, por dentro y por fuera!!  

Blogger susana said...

hay una entiedad medica que se llama muerte subita del lactante, esa también pudo ser la causa de la muerte  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Hmm Trainspotting?  

Blogger MaRu said...

Historias así se repiten cada día... No todos tenemos la suerte de tener "buenos padres" y después encima nos quejamos...  

Blogger Morgaana said...

Si, buen reportaje pero escrito de forma ofensiva.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Aqui todo es de forma ofensiva.. eso tiene su encanto Care Morgue  

Anonymous margot said...

k onda!!
aki pasando a ver k hay, muy chido todo, le mando un saludo

attttteeeeee....
m a r g o t

http://tijuanasexfood.blogspot.com  

Blogger Morgaana said...

Pues tendre que pasarme de vez en cuando, por aqui...pero solo de vez en cuando, mucha merde junta puede resultar agobiante.
Gracias por el mensaje en la página, pero esa dirección ya está cerrada. La nueva es http://sondemar.bitacoras.com por si quieres visitarla.
Un saludo  

Blogger Laura said...

Ella es una hija de P.esa criatura dependía de ella, pero tiene toda la culpa, "no hay hiervas malas, hay malos cultivadores",
Estamos tan podridos?
desde Uruguay  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Por eso es que yo digo que entre uno mas conoce a la gente mas quiere a los perros. Esto mismo pasó en cierta ocasión en canadà. Allá la señora se murió de una sobredosis con la niña pegada al pecho. Luego de tres dias, se dieron cuenta de que la señora había muerto y la bebe tambien.
Marcos

P.S. Creo que el estado debwería pronunciarse sobre la maternidad adolescente. Y no es ultraderecha ni nazismo pero siendo honestos? dónde estaría la china hoy en día si no se hubieran reprimido las tasas de natalidad??'  

Blogger roger said...

Como me decía una amiga rusa: la pobreza es un destino. Aunque yo lo veo más como un círculo vicioso (a pesar de que no sé mucho de esas cosas)  

Blogger Anyelik said...

alguna vez lo dije en voz alta: Porqué será que los pobres son tan cagados? sin trabajo, se accidentan y se acccidentan sus hijos. Menos mal esa niña murio pronto y no tuvo que aguantar años de hambre, malostratos, violaciones, etc, etc.
Triste pero así es la vida no es novela, no es ficción, la vida.
La puta vida.  

Publicar un comentario



