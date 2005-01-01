<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2007/07/22

El Regreso de La Merde

Señores, les cuento que vamos a volver a publicar contenidos por estos lares, así es que irán viendo poco a poco los cambios en este Blog.
2007/01/06

Susurros

Imagine un demonio lo más feo que su mente sea capaz de crear, lo más vil, inescrupuloso, manipulador y oportunista posible. Imaginelo empelota o vestido, con uno o diez brazos, con uno o diez ojos, pero eso si, oloroso ese berraco, apestoso como el más.

No intente, créelo mentalmente tan real como sea posible, así le duela, créelo aún si no se lo cree... créelo.

Ahora traslade su creación fuera de la mente, al plano material y parelo a su lado. Si el engendro creado es enano, baje su cabeza hasta la altura de la boca de éste, y si es alto, haga que se ponga a su nivel.

Autorícelo a que le susurre al oído lo que se le ocurra, incluso que le meta la o las lenguas (como lo haya pensado) dentro del oido.

El bicho, muy seguramente le dirá cualquier cantidad de sandeces ¿Que mas puede decir un demonio sino cosas malvadas y dañinas ocultas bajo el mensaje del placer?

Intente vivir la vida cada hora, cada minuto, cada segundo. Intente vivir su rutina diaria con él o eso ahí pegado y sin ser conciente de su existencia.

Susurrando, susurrando, incitando, incitando... envolviendo.
2006/04/30

[Podcast] # 3 Pereira ya tiene su Stevie Wonder


Este podcast es una verdadera sorpresa musical, una joya. Todos los amantes de la buena música criolla tienen que saber que ha nacido en Pereira el Stevie Wonder Iguazambo... blanco y calvo pero igual de talentoso.


2006/04/13

Verga pa´ca


"Existen dos tipos de hombres: los que se lavan las manos antes de mear y los que se las lavan después. Yo me las lavo antes ¿por que? Porque mi poya es sagrada!! Hay que reverenciarla, es el centro del universo mundial, la manguerita de la alegría" (José Luis Torrente).


1. Verga vampira. Verga voladora e inmortal, no soporta la luz del sol (su color es blanco nuclear), se alimenta de chochos sangrantes. Al morderlos, los infecta convirtiéndolos en chochos vampiros. Estas vergas son repelidas por tangas brasileras con sabor a hostia consagrada, agua bendita, ajo o rosas. Son vergas obsesivas, la forma de sacarse una de encima es atravesándole el glande con una estaca de madera, con luz solar o decapitándola.

2. Verga dragón. Verga mitológica. Se le siente el mal aliento antes que abra la jeta. Escupe fuego por la boca y normalmente está acompañada de ácaros o moscos, tambien chancros duros y blandos.

3. Verga Tirofijo. Verga subversiva, verga combatiente. Su nombre proviene de la habilidad para acertar en el blanco al disparar. Donde pone el ojo pone el chorro. Las brevas gringas la desean intensamente.

4. Verga gallo. Con solo agarrarla del pescuezo ya está cantando.

5. Verga helicóptero. Verga propulsada por un rotor seminífero situado en la parte superior del glande. Esta verga cuando aterriza en un chocho levanta un polvero impresionante. Posiblemente la más apetecida por las chochas ninfómanas.

6. Verga zanahoria. Verga con forma de raíz, típicamente naranja con textura leñosa. Es la verga preferida de los "conejos". Es una verga muy nutritiva al ser consumida cruda o cocida. Lastimosamente es una verga enfermiza. Normalmente la enfermedad que la ataca con mayor rudeza es la "podredumbre negra": la greña púbica se oscurece y se muere, la raíz se destruye, causando impotencia. Los propietarios de estas vergas son frecuentes consumidores de cirugías de alargamiento de pene o de penectomía. Tiene una vida útil corta.

7. Verga decapitada. Es una verga jugosa y suave, tanto que a las guarras les encanta morderla hasta desprenderle su rosagante glande. El propietario normalmente es un imbécil que luego de perderla se matricula a estudiar para sacerdote.

8. Verga espagueti. Este es un tipo de verga con forma de cuerda delgada. Se ha comprobado que se rompe en 3 o mas partes al ser doblada. Es una verga ágil. Es consumida de tres en 3 y en Perreira de 5 en 5 como aperitivo.

9. Verga gnomo. Según las antiguas mitologías del Norte de Risaralda y ciertas doctrinas cabalísticas, las vergas gnomo son vergas enanas fantásticas quienes moraban en las entrañas del "chocho madre" donde trabajaban fertilizandolo. Las vergas gnomos están dotadas de singular astucia y conocen los secretos mejor guardados de los chochos. Son enanas, gruesas y cabezonas. Tienen un alto poder de penetración.

10. Verga porro. La preferida de pseudoestupidillas, neoguascapunketas, mochiludas y deathmetalpendejas. Los chochos que consumen esta verga, normalmente presentan efectos secundarios como incremento del apetito instantes después de "ensartarse", ligera pérdida de la memoria (o sea que los chochos no recuerdan haber sido comidos y vuelven a reincidir). Su uso por vía anal (da tristeza al chocho, obvio) puede producir adicción en la iguazamba que la consume.

11. Verga gay. Es la más temerosa de todas. Es una verga que normalmente se siente atraída por su mismo sexo. Esta verguita vive enroscada y se ve como algo normal que diariamente se intente autoculiar.

12. Verga mondongo. Es una verga blanca, casi albina. Su plato predilecto es la breva indigente, aquella que por su olor, textura y color da ganas de vomitar. También se le podría llamar verga carroñera. Esta verga se caracteriza por tener pedazos de piel rosada colgando bajo el glande. Poco estudiada.

13. Verga sillín. La guarichamenta usuaria de esta verga, normalmente, es amante del deporte extremo. Esta pija es uno de los mejores simuladores para el Tour de Francia femenino. Breva que se trepe, breva que se pela. En China y la India, donde la bicicleta es el principal medio de transporte se le venera como la Diosa Poya.

14. Verga unicornio. Al igual que la verga dragón es mitológica. Hay quienes aseguran que la han visto pastando en zonas aledañas al río La Vieja.Esta verga es como la Verga Elvis, muchas brevas aseguran haberse montado en ella pero nadie puede comprobarlo. Los científicos desmienten la teoría que afirma que quien la ve fijamente a los ojos se mea. Supuestamente, las putillas suelen usar su cuerno como un segundo pene y obtienen una penetración extra, la penetración anal, de esta forma se obvian un negro chuzandoles el ojete hasta dejarlo como la bandera de japón. Verga 2 en 1.

15. Verga panadera. Es indiscutible que cuando la verga que se chupa la guarra tiene masa blanca bajo la cabeza y los huevos embadurnados en harina de trigo, se encuentra frente a una Verga panadera. Esta verga es el alimento básico del populacho, es una verga totalmente amasable y moldeable. Su forma de ser se alimenta de la sumisión. Con ella pueden hacer todo lo que les venga en gana. Viene con relleno de pollo, mantequilla de maní o con lecherita.

16. Verga cola de cerdo. Verga domesticada hace más de 500 años, se encuentra en casi todo el mundo. Características: cuero suave, greña púbica dura y abundante (usada para fabricar cepillos), verga omnívora lo cual indica que se alimenta de lo que sea traviese, todo lo que se pueda perforar va pa la muela. Esta verga cuando se tiene en cautivero puede perforar hasta los anos de sus propias crías. La verga Cola de Cerdo no suda, debido a esto se moja varias veces al día en el interior de las brevas para mantenerse fresca. Carece de glande.

17. Verga "nariz de perro". En la playa, en la nieve, en el desierto, en cualquier lugar y bajo cualquier condición climática, esta verga mantiene el hocico húmedo. Su olfato es inigualable, puede sentir la presencia de un chocho a 1 km de distancia y su reacción es instantánea: erección. Normalmente es eyaculadora precoz.

18. Verga "desayuno de pobre". Esta verga normalmente procede de una familia desestructurada. Es una verga tercermundista, aporriada y hasta rota. Los huevos son tibios, la salchicha está vencida y la cabeza tiene demencia senil. Definitivamente es la verga más desalentada de todas por su desnutrición. Las brevas se la comen "por pesar" o "por no dejar porque es pecao".

19. Verga peluche. Verga con forma de animal. Es tierna, suave y cariñosa por lo que las brevas la cogen solo para juguetear pero no para fornicar. En Inglaterra la usan como sonajero para tranquilizar a las brevas bebés.

20. Verga pitbull. No es un monstruo ni es un experimento genético descabellado como algunos afirman, es simplemente una verga agresiva y mordelona. Esta verga ha sido víctima de la moda impuesta por las brevas neoguarras a las que les gusta el chancleteo tieso y parejo. La crianza de ésta verga la ha hecho una espléndida luchadora del catre y el rastrojo, por algo sigue siendo utilizada en los círculos de folladas clandestinas extremas. La efectividad de esta verga en el ámbito extremo la ha hecho acreedora a muchos apodos, uno de tantos es Iron Verga. Su poderosa chancletiada perforadora y grandes capacidades atléticas son producto de ciertas características mentales (del glande) como gran tolerancia al chupeteo y mordisqueo de la cabeza y guevas, y la pérdida de ciertas conductas sociales naturales de las vergas como dejar en paz a la breva que ha sido perforada y masacrada miles de veces y los rituales previos al chancleteo.

21. Verga alarma. Esta es una verga muy sensible, psicótica. Con la más pequeña expresión de sensualidad de una Breva, ésta verga inmediatamente se dispara y su comportamiento auyenta tanto a brevas como a vergas presentes. Nunca se sabe que puede suceder si se está en presencia de una verga alarma.

22. Verga boomerang. Esta verga tiene una cualidad muy particular y es la de siempre regresar luego de ser tirada hacia la mierda. Por su forma de ser, las brevas no se la aguantan ni un minuto pero por su poder follador la usan y la lanzan con la mala suerte que ésta siempre regresa.

23. Verga bicéfala. Verga rara, muy rara. Ampliamente cotizada entre cucas gemelas, coños asiáticos y maricones con uno o dos anos naturales o artificiales.

24. Verga cabano. Esta verga parece un palo de escoba mal forrado con piel (*). Las brevas no se la comen... le dan monedas.

25. Verga volcán Nevado del Ruíz. Esta verga amenaza, amenaza y amenaza con hacer erupción pero siempre se apaga.

26. Verga hormiga atómica. A primera vista es una miserable. Las brevas experimentadas saben que cuando entra en acción se convierte en una perforadora profesional de chochos indecentes.

(*) Fracesilla acuñada por un amigo.

2006/04/10

Puta!



Algo realmente interesante de la lengua castellana es la variedad de términos con los cuales se puede expresar lo mismo. La palabra PUTA es sin duda una de mis preferidas. Pequeña pero gruesa como enano torero de circo, sonora y emotiva como pedo aguado de bandeja paisa; atractiva, prohibida y venenosa como mujer pereirana; se hace sentir con la sola expresión del rostro antes de ser pronunciada. Me adhiero a Alfredo Iriarte cuando dice "puta es clara y nítida como ninguna, y está demostrado que casi siempre deja una gratificante sensación de alivio en quien la pronuncia". A parte de todo, pronunciarla es "de mucho alimento" para el cuerpo y el alma y, hasta afrodisiaca resultará.

Del origen de la palabra mucho se dice y seguramente ya estará claro. Algo que poco se ha explorado es la relación de Lilith** (la supuesta primera mujer de Adán, según antiguos textos hebreos) con la ciudad de Pereira, Risaralda, Colombia. Tengo serios indicios que luego de ser expulsada del paraíso, Lilith viajó a tierras lejanas en búsqueda de la satisfacción de sus deseos desbordados. El dato exacto no lo tengo aún confirmado pero estamos en eso; aquella mujerzuela posó su nalgamen magullado sobre los pastales de una tierra vírgen con olor a café y a punta de movimiento de cadera, chocho va y verga viene, pobló de chinos y chinas calenturientas esta pequeña región a la cual bautizaron en aquel entonces: Liliputandia. La verdad, no quiero dar por verídico algo que aún se encuentra en estudio por científicos y doctos en diferentes áreas del conocimiento, pero las cosas hay que decirlas, estoy atragantado: algunos textos encontrados por antropólogos y luego por antopófagos que se masticaron a los antropólogos, en zonas aledañas al Río Otún (Río sagrado donde se efectuaban bautizos y sacrificios al dios Jhon James o JJ) relatan claramente en Iguazambeo (el idioma de aquel entonces, del cual se derivó el Iguazambo)cómo Lilith fornicó con hombres, mujeres, niños, ancianos, fetos, animales domésticos y salvajes, cadáveres, fantasmas y hasta con Pacheco (no se como coños se nos metió ese man en la historia pero de seguro sus genes trajeron a la vida mucho tiempo después a Pambelé, J Mario Valencia, Edgar Perea -pudo ser cruce con Mandril -, la horrenda, los creadores de Factor X, Leidy Noriega, Marbelle, el padre Chocho, y demás malformados genéticamente), lo cual le produjo la primera enfermedad venérea de la historia. Aún así, ella, la original quebrantapijas, siguió dele que dele al arte puteril de forma tal que los primeros políticos de la historia de éstas tierras cafeteras nacieron por parto gonorréico, sifilítico y hasta con broca en el culo o el culo brocado (por andar rastrojiando). Por otro lado, es inegable que mientras Lilith se atragantaba de verga por Anserma, Guática, La Celia, Mistrató, La Virgina, Cartago y Perreira, la pobre Eva se moría de aburrimiento en el Paraíso, andando enpelota con Adancho y jugando tute día y noche. Tu te levantas a hacer aseo y a cazar el almuerzo mientras yo me desentierro las uñas encarnadas!!.

Mejor dicho, la hermosura de la palabra PUTA sería ínfima, como en el inglés whore, el francés putain o la puttana itálica, de no haber sido por el sacrificio, el espíritu de aventura y la solidridad con las pijas criollas de esta célebre mujer, la primera, la más ilustre de todas cuantas han existido. Que puto Bolivar zoofílico empelota acostado en la espalda de un jamelgo (que más parece una burra costeña) restregándole las génovas encalambradas del frío!!!!! Que mierda es esto? Ese monumento que ensucia la Plaza de Bolivar de Pereira debería ser más alto que el edificio de la Lotería de Risaralda y dedicado a la Vieja Lili en todo su esplendor, empelota con pezón puntudo apuntando al firmamento (a la gerencia de la lotería o al despacho del alcalde), patiabierta y sentada sobre una verga del tamaño del Alto del Nudo. Eso es lo que se merecen sus hijas, las Perreiranas calenturientas, pelapubis, raspaguevas, quemaingles, fracturaescrotos, chochasdechupa, mordisqueaglandes.

Algunas palabrejas que hacen honor a la Madre de todas las Perreiranas queridas, mis guarichuelas....

Barragana, burraca, buscona, cabaretera, cabrona, cachonda, cachondorra, calentorra, cambri, cantonera, candonga, casquivana, celestina, chango, chingada, chirlata, chumascona, chuminista, chupa pijas, chupetera, churrera, cleta, cocota, cocu, coima, colipoterra, concha, concubina, coño nocturno, cortesana, costillera, cualquiera, currulaca, daifa, dama de la noche, descarriada, deshonesta, disoluta, elementa, enrrayada, esclava sexual, espatarrada, esquinera, folladora, fuellera, fulana, furcia, galfa, gata, golfa, gorrona, guaricha, guarra, guarrona, gueisa, gumia, heredera, hetaira, hija de mal agüero, huevera, hurgamandera, hurona, iguazamba, indecente, inmoral, iza, jabata, jinetera, jodida, la otra, lacroilla, ladillera, lagarta, lagartera, lagartona, lame prepucios, lea, leona, leonesa, libertina, ligona, loba, lumi, lumi, lumia, lumiasca, madam, madonna, magdalena, malsonante, mamadera, mamona, manceba, manfla, mantenida, maria de la o, masturbadora, meretriz, mesalina, mestiza tratada, microondas, mil maridos, moma, mona, monja del amor, morros calientes, mortadela, mozcorra, mujer de chulos, mujer de haren, mujer de la mala vida, mujer de pedido, mujer de rojo, mujer fatal, mujer publica, mujer X, mujerzuela, nocturna, ordeñadora, pajara, pajarera, pajarona, pajillera, pantera, pecadora, pelandrusca, pendeja, pendón desorejado, perdida, perica, perra, peseta, pesetera, pícara, piculina, pilingui, pilla, pingona, piruja, pollera, promiscua, prosti, prostituta, pujicama, punto filipino, pupila, putacerda, putarraca, putaña, putita, puton, puton vervenero, putona, putorra, quedona, querida, rabiza, ramera, rameruela, rastrera, rebuscona, revienta pollas, revirada, rufa, ruin muger, sabanera, saca semen, salida, señorita de moral distraida, servidora del placer, soba pollas, soldadera, sopla pollas, sota, suripanta, taconera, tigresa, tipa, tiparraca, tortillera, trabuquera, trotadora, trotera, trotona, trufera, turquesa, vampiresa, zorra, zurriaga.

Nota: ** Según antiguos textos hebreos, Lilith fué la primera mujer de Adán. Al igual que éste, Lilith fue hecha a imagen y semejanza de Dios. Adán y Lilith nunca hallaron armonía juntos, pues cuando él deseaba tener relaciones sexuales con ella, Lilith se sentía ofendida por la postura acostada que él le exigía. «¿Por qué he de acostarme debajo de ti? —preguntaba—: yo también fui hecha con polvo, y por lo tanto soy tu igual»- Como Adán trató de obligarla a obedecer, Lilith, encolerizada, lo abandonó.Saliendo del Edén fue a dar a las orillas del Mar Rojo. Allí se entregó a la lujuria con los demonios, dando a luz a los lilim, que eran seres cubiertos de pelos. Se considera que existe una conexión entre Lilith e Inanna, la diosa sumeria de la guerra y el placer sexual.
2006/04/09

[News] Entrevista en La Blogoteca



La Blogoteca, un blog bien intencionado, y digo bien intencionado porque tiene sus puertas abiertas para todos los blog colombianos y los vincula sin discriminación alguna, a diferencia de BlogColombia, quien dista mucho de llegar a ser EL directorio de blogs colombianos (a falta de algo mejor, ahi están); en fin, La Blogoteca ha publicado una reseña acerca de La Petite Merde y una entrevista hecha a La Merde. Quienes deseen leerlas, les relaciono los links.

Reseña (Ver reseña del 3 de Abril de 2006)

Entrevista (Ver entrevista del 3 de Abril de 2006)
2006/03/25

[Podcast] # 2 Ay, que felicidad, hoy es Viernes!

Este PodCast quedó asqueroso pero ya no hay tiempo para descagarla, échenle una escuchada a ver que. Para los que prefieran leer el artículo, el link es este: LINK


2006/03/18

[Txt / La Merde] Tus muertos



Con los días grises nacen tus muertos,
Despiertan primero, casi ni duermen,
inhalan profundo y exhalan temores
que te acompañan por el sendero.

Tocas a uno y tocas a otro.
Ellos te prestan la piel,
Tu sólo un leve deseo.

Dices "Te quiero" y huele a carroña,
Son solo tus muertos, están bostezando.

Crees hacer lo correcto
Y sales al mundo pero él te tiene miedo,
Miedo de vivirte cada segundo,
Miedo del tiempo que ha de prestarte.

Regresa a la cama, mujer divina,
Que ni tus muertos pueden soportar
El dolor que le produces a la vida
Con el simple hecho de respirar.
2006/03/11

[Txt / La Merde] Nefilim


Justo ahora, teniendo los labios enredados en tu vulva, Nefilim (mujer gigante, criatura maldita), reboso de pensamientos, imagenes de tu pasado, presente y futuro, grandiosa ramera mía.

Nacida del pecado y hecha pecado para los hombres, hija del ocaso, fuente de maldad, coleccionas lamentos, dolor y desesperación de hombres, que como yo, han bebido de tu pezón amargo.

El sexo, la piel y nuestras mentes frágiles te han hecho reina y señora de un mundo que se alza erecto pero indefenso ante ti.

Sentenciada a muerte, hija de perra, intentas encadenarme a la misma roca que será lanzada al abismo por el verdugo alado, tu roca.

Vientre, saliva, roce, tensión, fricción, éxtasis, succión, abertura, vaho, invasión, marea, ardor... tu sentencia, mi liberación.
2006/02/16

[Podcast] # 1 Dosquebradas tiene el baño sucio

Este es el primer Podcast de La Petite Merde. Para escuchar el clip de audio simplemente deben darle click al botón PLAY (el del triángulo negro para los lentos) que se encuentra en el reproductor de la parte inferior. También les informamos a nuestros amigos en La Petite Merde que la emisora está online. Pronto publicaremos la programación. Por ahora pueden acceder haciendo click en el botón EMISORA BOÑIGA de la barra derecha, en el área LA BOÑIGA o haciendo click aquí. Recomendamos WinAmp para escucharla. El Windows Media Player no debe ser muy antiguo, si es el reproductor que se tiene instalado. El horario de LA BOÑIGA ONLINE es de Lunes a Viernes de 6:30 pm a 8:30 pm, sabados de 8 pm a 12 pm y domingos de 11 am a 6:00 pm. Quienes deseen enviarnos un insulto, una amenaza, un grito, un saludo o lo que les de la gana en formato MP3 para publicar en LA BOÑIGA ONLINE o en el siguiente PODCAST, pueden hacerlo al correo electrónico lapetitemerde@gmail.com. Si algun iguazambo despistado intenta entrar en un horario diferente, seguramente no encontrará el servidor en línea.


