2005/05/07

[Txt / La Merde] Mi ex-novio es un Iguazambo

Maryuris relata:


Navegando por Internet en un desparche el berraco, encontré en LA PETITE MERDE, la definición de Iguazambo. Esa noche profundizando en el significado de dicho término, caí en cuenta que mi gran amor, mi ex novio, Duberney (Duby) es un auténtico Iguazambo. Con el dolor en el alma tuve que reconocerlo.

Duby, mi amado ex novio con quien duré 6 años y corté hace unos meses, es oriundo de la Vereda Filo Bonito, donde lo conocí. En esa época trabajaba como jornalero en la hacienda de Don Maximiliano y ganaba una miseria al igual que ahora. Yo por mi parte, soy 100% biquebradense y en ese entonces hacía domicilios en bicicleta para el negocio de Doña Magnolia.

Cuando no estaba bicicletiando falda arriba y falda abajo, estaba sentada en el balcón del negocio, mirando como Duby echaba azadón, pica y pala. Me encantaba ver cómo con el sudor se mojaba el pantalón por detrás y el culito se le marcaba en los yins. Ese duby era realmente el mejor partido del lugar.

El ir y venir de los días nos llevó a pasar de miradas y coqueteos con chorriada de baba a invitaciones para jartar chicha en el billar y una que otra restregada de yin en medio de los arbustos con repelón incluído. Duby y yo logramos gran empatía y en poco tiempo decidimos juntarnos a vivir. Ahí mismo, en la Vereda Filo Bonito, le alquilamos a don Maxi un remolque viejo y varado que tenía en un terreno baldío. Fueron muchas las veladas de intenso chancleteo que pasamos entre esas cuatro paredes de lata, hasta que un día le dije: - Duby, estoy mamada de esta rutina. Quiero superarme, quiero ser alguien en la vida! -. Y a los dos días estábamos viviendo en un remolque de lata en la cra 10 con 15 en Pereira.

El diario rebusque con mi Duby era apasionante, todo era hermoso, todo era perfecto. La verdad, no sé que fue lo que sucedió para llegar al punto de sentir tanta repulsión como la que me despierta en este momento. Aunque viéndolo bien, mi Duby se transformó en otra persona desde que llegamos a ésta ciudad.

De un momento a otro dejó de lavarse los dientes (a mi siempre me dio la impresión de verle tres filas de dientes), no se si como protesta a que nunca había que echarle a la boca o porque es un cochino de mierda. Yo me inclino por la segunda opción debido a que con el tiempo fue acumulando tanta masa blanca en las encías que cuando conseguíamos pan tajado, la usábamos como mantequilla.

Mi Duby, mi gran Duby, digo gran porque mide 1.90 m y calza 50, empezó a cambiar radicalmente, tanto en lo físico como en su comportamiento. Pasó de ser un hombre sucio, pero sucio de cargar tierra y remover escombros camellando, a sucio por descuido.

Una noche, acostados en la cama en medio de la oscuridad le pasé la mano sobre el pecho y sentí como si le hubieran crecido pelos. Pero como? – me dije, si éste es más lampiño que culo de bebé! Prendí la luz y pude darme cuenta que lo que había tocado no eran pelos sino picaduras de mosca que pusieron huevo y se inconaron al punto de formar grumos en la piel. Maldito cochino!

Al igual que los pelos en el pecho, Duby fue adquiriendo una barba espesa que al acercarse a su rostro era fácil darse cuenta que era realmente una lama verde y húmeda, casi musgo. El aliento cambió, ya no olía a Chicha o guarapo sino a física mierda, como aliento de animal carroñero. Se dejó crecer los pelos de la nariz y las orejas, la verga se le llenó de masa blanca y empezó a oler a parqueadero de zorras, los granos se apoderaron de aquellas nalgas gloriosas, sus flatulencias hacían presencia a cualquier hora del día y en cualquier lugar, las orejas tenían tanta cera que hasta las abejas eran sus inquilinas, la lengua se le puso blanca y seca, la cabeza se le infestó de ronchas de caspa, el ombligo se le llenó de unas motas blancas que nunca supe qué eran, las encías se le tostaron, la jeta se le hinchó como neumático de tractor (con labrado tipo Laredo), la uña del dedo gordo del pie derecho se llenó de hongo y tierra y a las demás el hongo las tumbó, las guevas se le pusieron como dos buñuelos de dos mil por los piquetes de manetos, ladillas y pulgas, la colección de lagañas secas pegadas de los ojos lo fueron dejando ciego, la axila se le llenó de un piojo rojo, adquirió una pecueca ácida imposible de soportar, el ano se le florió como crispeta, la única muela que le queda está negra de caries, el olor de la piel pasó de ser amargo por el sudor a dulce por la peste. Duby tan solo dos veces se puso desodorante en las axilas y desde entonces tiene pegadas de los pelos unas costras blancas.

Afortunadamente nuestra separación era inminente. Yo por mi parte siempre tuve un profundo deseo de superación, de estudiar, de salir adelante, y Duby, se refugió en los más bajos deseos, se sumergió en el vicio, cambió su siete tigres por cartón, cambió la chicha por pega, dejó el azadón, dejó los sueños, dejó todo y hasta el día de hoy no lo ha podido superar.

El Iguazambo de la PETITE MERDE ha sido el título con el cual bauticé la enfermedad que padecí al lado de Duby y es tan exacta que me causa terror. A veces, voy a visitarlo a donde está ahora y le llevo algo de comer y productos de aseo. Sinceramente no se si al salir de su despacho, tirará todo a la basura. Me da igual, en verdad no tengo idea de por qué lo hago.

Aún en las noches le pido a Dios que cuide a Duby el Iguazambo, mi ex o mejor, al señor Alcalde, como todos los llaman ahora.
Posted at 6:18 p.m.

Anonymous ruru said...

ais .. me has dejado .....Anonadada,,,, q personaje , jeje exisate de verdad ??? ais ,,,,,bien lejos bien lejos ,,
besitos  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Wow, La Merde. Esto está muy bien!!  

Blogger Ludovico said...

Gran historia.. el buen contador de historias, refcrea el mundo a sus lectures.. y tu sabes hacerelo. un abrazo  

Anonymous Alejandro said...

Merde, sos un duro. Muy buena historia.  

Blogger Alvaro Rolando said...

EXCELENTE VIEJO MERDE, MEJORAS CADA DÍA. EN HORA BUENA POR ESAS AVENTURAS ESCATOLÓGICAS.  

Blogger blankutxi said...

Ay que lo que me he reido Merde...jejeje!!
gracias por tu visitilla,has conseguido a una nueva lectora del otro lado del charco!!  

Blogger La merde said...

El personaje existe de verdad y contonea su traserillo por las calles de ésta ciudad.  

Anonymous Rapunzel said...

No entiendo cómo hiciste para que la ternura venza al asco en esta historia.

La disfruté mucho.  

Blogger Pervertido said...

Me ha gustado eso de 'falda arriba y falda abajo'. Y déjate de novios, que las subidas y bajadas de faldas no se llevan bien con exclusivas genitales.  

Blogger Santi Benítez (Sun_Tsu) said...

Aunque no me lo he topado nunca, por lo menos no en Colombia, el mismo personaje existe en todo el mundo. Se desparraman por las capitales de provincia. Cosas de la globalización.
Muy bueno el post.

Un saludo  

Anonymous noemi said...

Excelente descripción. De hecho, es cierto, de "esa calaña" existen por todos lados. Acá en México, por desgracia, abundan.

Muy buen blog, seguiré atenta :)  

Blogger Azid Jaus said...

Lo raro sería que no le saliese nunca algo blando del pito.  

Blogger Mirabai said...

Sí. Tu blog es fuerte pero muy descriptivo. Te felicito. Me está gustando.
No dejes de dare una vueltecita por el mío.
http://mirabai-regia.blogspot.com/
Continúa con tus relatos descriptivos y duros.
Saludos.  

Blogger Luis Ricardo said...

Querido Merde,
Un próximo iguazambo te saluda, un buen giro al final, eh.  

Anonymous daemoni said...

buena historia, la verdad no sé si sea real o no.. si me causó repulsión.. vengo llegando a la oficina y se me ocurrio hacer de este texto la primera lectura del día. Aún así, una sonrisa se pintó en mi cara. Gracias por tu post en the jaguar house espero nos visites más seguido y nos recomiendes. Por mi aparte haré eso con tu blog  

Anonymous Angelica said...

Me encantaría conocer al famoso La Merde. Me parece bien interesante todo lo que escribe. Ponga la foto en el profile.  

Blogger laceci said...

El protagonista de la historia, inspiró una película de animación, no? Creo recordar que se llamaba Shrek...
Me ha gustado. Nos vemos!!  

Anonymous EL V3RD3 said...

Excelente como siempre La Merde

Saludos  

Anonymous Angelina said...

El Alcalde de mi ciudad es tal cual lo describes allí.  

Blogger jotica said...

La verdad la historia iba muy bien hasta que le metio politica a cosa. No se estigmatise como esas prensas amarillista, o como ese humor negro politico, mi hermano, hay que ser mas originales.  

Blogger La merde said...

Hombre Jotica, en vista que el web blog jotica785 no está online, escribo aquí, en LA PETITE MERDE. La verdad no leo prensa ni veo noticias desde hace varios años. Pero es válido su comentario. Espero ver pronto su web blog online para que me enseñe qué cosas son originales y cuales no. Suerte!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Mi novio es muy parecido a Dubi, es un iguazambo. Saludos desde Dosquebradas.

Jenny  

Anonymous Luz Dary said...

Los hombres son una miseria. Yo soy gay y estoy mas Tranquila.  

Anonymous La Pereirana said...

Le voy a enviar mi caso a Merde para que lo convierta en un escrito.  

Blogger Harry Potter said...

Lo de la pasta blanca y lengua reseca parece ser un caso de infección por el hongo Candida albicans, tambien llamada candidiasis. La solucion en tal caso sería un aumento en el consumo de zinc y vitamina C, cuyos bajos niveles contribuyen a un marco de depresión comunmente asociado a adultos mayores.

(trabajar en la madrugada no es bueno para la salud mental jejej)
O mejor... un buen baño con cloro y despues con DDT. Si no sobrevive no se pierde mayor cosa. Peero eso sí... que lo bañe su mamá!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ese Dubi se parece a un man que he visto por el centro de Pereira vestido como Charrro.  

Blogger Roberto Iza Valdes said...

Este blog ha sido eliminado por un administrador de blog.  

Anonymous MAFE said...

Ese viejo man me recuerda al novio de mi vecina que es una completa galaxia ese malparido!  

