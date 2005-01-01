<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/04/13

Verga pa´ca


"Existen dos tipos de hombres: los que se lavan las manos antes de mear y los que se las lavan después. Yo me las lavo antes ¿por que? Porque mi poya es sagrada!! Hay que reverenciarla, es el centro del universo mundial, la manguerita de la alegría" (José Luis Torrente).


1. Verga vampira. Verga voladora e inmortal, no soporta la luz del sol (su color es blanco nuclear), se alimenta de chochos sangrantes. Al morderlos, los infecta convirtiéndolos en chochos vampiros. Estas vergas son repelidas por tangas brasileras con sabor a hostia consagrada, agua bendita, ajo o rosas. Son vergas obsesivas, la forma de sacarse una de encima es atravesándole el glande con una estaca de madera, con luz solar o decapitándola.

2. Verga dragón. Verga mitológica. Se le siente el mal aliento antes que abra la jeta. Escupe fuego por la boca y normalmente está acompañada de ácaros o moscos, tambien chancros duros y blandos.

3. Verga Tirofijo. Verga subversiva, verga combatiente. Su nombre proviene de la habilidad para acertar en el blanco al disparar. Donde pone el ojo pone el chorro. Las brevas gringas la desean intensamente.

4. Verga gallo. Con solo agarrarla del pescuezo ya está cantando.

5. Verga helicóptero. Verga propulsada por un rotor seminífero situado en la parte superior del glande. Esta verga cuando aterriza en un chocho levanta un polvero impresionante. Posiblemente la más apetecida por las chochas ninfómanas.

6. Verga zanahoria. Verga con forma de raíz, típicamente naranja con textura leñosa. Es la verga preferida de los "conejos". Es una verga muy nutritiva al ser consumida cruda o cocida. Lastimosamente es una verga enfermiza. Normalmente la enfermedad que la ataca con mayor rudeza es la "podredumbre negra": la greña púbica se oscurece y se muere, la raíz se destruye, causando impotencia. Los propietarios de estas vergas son frecuentes consumidores de cirugías de alargamiento de pene o de penectomía. Tiene una vida útil corta.

7. Verga decapitada. Es una verga jugosa y suave, tanto que a las guarras les encanta morderla hasta desprenderle su rosagante glande. El propietario normalmente es un imbécil que luego de perderla se matricula a estudiar para sacerdote.

8. Verga espagueti. Este es un tipo de verga con forma de cuerda delgada. Se ha comprobado que se rompe en 3 o mas partes al ser doblada. Es una verga ágil. Es consumida de tres en 3 y en Perreira de 5 en 5 como aperitivo.

9. Verga gnomo. Según las antiguas mitologías del Norte de Risaralda y ciertas doctrinas cabalísticas, las vergas gnomo son vergas enanas fantásticas quienes moraban en las entrañas del "chocho madre" donde trabajaban fertilizandolo. Las vergas gnomos están dotadas de singular astucia y conocen los secretos mejor guardados de los chochos. Son enanas, gruesas y cabezonas. Tienen un alto poder de penetración.

10. Verga porro. La preferida de pseudoestupidillas, neoguascapunketas, mochiludas y deathmetalpendejas. Los chochos que consumen esta verga, normalmente presentan efectos secundarios como incremento del apetito instantes después de "ensartarse", ligera pérdida de la memoria (o sea que los chochos no recuerdan haber sido comidos y vuelven a reincidir). Su uso por vía anal (da tristeza al chocho, obvio) puede producir adicción en la iguazamba que la consume.

11. Verga gay. Es la más temerosa de todas. Es una verga que normalmente se siente atraída por su mismo sexo. Esta verguita vive enroscada y se ve como algo normal que diariamente se intente autoculiar.

12. Verga mondongo. Es una verga blanca, casi albina. Su plato predilecto es la breva indigente, aquella que por su olor, textura y color da ganas de vomitar. También se le podría llamar verga carroñera. Esta verga se caracteriza por tener pedazos de piel rosada colgando bajo el glande. Poco estudiada.

13. Verga sillín. La guarichamenta usuaria de esta verga, normalmente, es amante del deporte extremo. Esta pija es uno de los mejores simuladores para el Tour de Francia femenino. Breva que se trepe, breva que se pela. En China y la India, donde la bicicleta es el principal medio de transporte se le venera como la Diosa Poya.

14. Verga unicornio. Al igual que la verga dragón es mitológica. Hay quienes aseguran que la han visto pastando en zonas aledañas al río La Vieja.Esta verga es como la Verga Elvis, muchas brevas aseguran haberse montado en ella pero nadie puede comprobarlo. Los científicos desmienten la teoría que afirma que quien la ve fijamente a los ojos se mea. Supuestamente, las putillas suelen usar su cuerno como un segundo pene y obtienen una penetración extra, la penetración anal, de esta forma se obvian un negro chuzandoles el ojete hasta dejarlo como la bandera de japón. Verga 2 en 1.

15. Verga panadera. Es indiscutible que cuando la verga que se chupa la guarra tiene masa blanca bajo la cabeza y los huevos embadurnados en harina de trigo, se encuentra frente a una Verga panadera. Esta verga es el alimento básico del populacho, es una verga totalmente amasable y moldeable. Su forma de ser se alimenta de la sumisión. Con ella pueden hacer todo lo que les venga en gana. Viene con relleno de pollo, mantequilla de maní o con lecherita.

16. Verga cola de cerdo. Verga domesticada hace más de 500 años, se encuentra en casi todo el mundo. Características: cuero suave, greña púbica dura y abundante (usada para fabricar cepillos), verga omnívora lo cual indica que se alimenta de lo que sea traviese, todo lo que se pueda perforar va pa la muela. Esta verga cuando se tiene en cautivero puede perforar hasta los anos de sus propias crías. La verga Cola de Cerdo no suda, debido a esto se moja varias veces al día en el interior de las brevas para mantenerse fresca. Carece de glande.

17. Verga "nariz de perro". En la playa, en la nieve, en el desierto, en cualquier lugar y bajo cualquier condición climática, esta verga mantiene el hocico húmedo. Su olfato es inigualable, puede sentir la presencia de un chocho a 1 km de distancia y su reacción es instantánea: erección. Normalmente es eyaculadora precoz.

18. Verga "desayuno de pobre". Esta verga normalmente procede de una familia desestructurada. Es una verga tercermundista, aporriada y hasta rota. Los huevos son tibios, la salchicha está vencida y la cabeza tiene demencia senil. Definitivamente es la verga más desalentada de todas por su desnutrición. Las brevas se la comen "por pesar" o "por no dejar porque es pecao".

19. Verga peluche. Verga con forma de animal. Es tierna, suave y cariñosa por lo que las brevas la cogen solo para juguetear pero no para fornicar. En Inglaterra la usan como sonajero para tranquilizar a las brevas bebés.

20. Verga pitbull. No es un monstruo ni es un experimento genético descabellado como algunos afirman, es simplemente una verga agresiva y mordelona. Esta verga ha sido víctima de la moda impuesta por las brevas neoguarras a las que les gusta el chancleteo tieso y parejo. La crianza de ésta verga la ha hecho una espléndida luchadora del catre y el rastrojo, por algo sigue siendo utilizada en los círculos de folladas clandestinas extremas. La efectividad de esta verga en el ámbito extremo la ha hecho acreedora a muchos apodos, uno de tantos es Iron Verga. Su poderosa chancletiada perforadora y grandes capacidades atléticas son producto de ciertas características mentales (del glande) como gran tolerancia al chupeteo y mordisqueo de la cabeza y guevas, y la pérdida de ciertas conductas sociales naturales de las vergas como dejar en paz a la breva que ha sido perforada y masacrada miles de veces y los rituales previos al chancleteo.

21. Verga alarma. Esta es una verga muy sensible, psicótica. Con la más pequeña expresión de sensualidad de una Breva, ésta verga inmediatamente se dispara y su comportamiento auyenta tanto a brevas como a vergas presentes. Nunca se sabe que puede suceder si se está en presencia de una verga alarma.

22. Verga boomerang. Esta verga tiene una cualidad muy particular y es la de siempre regresar luego de ser tirada hacia la mierda. Por su forma de ser, las brevas no se la aguantan ni un minuto pero por su poder follador la usan y la lanzan con la mala suerte que ésta siempre regresa.

23. Verga bicéfala. Verga rara, muy rara. Ampliamente cotizada entre cucas gemelas, coños asiáticos y maricones con uno o dos anos naturales o artificiales.

24. Verga cabano. Esta verga parece un palo de escoba mal forrado con piel (*). Las brevas no se la comen... le dan monedas.

25. Verga volcán Nevado del Ruíz. Esta verga amenaza, amenaza y amenaza con hacer erupción pero siempre se apaga.

26. Verga hormiga atómica. A primera vista es una miserable. Las brevas experimentadas saben que cuando entra en acción se convierte en una perforadora profesional de chochos indecentes.

(*) Fracesilla acuñada por un amigo.

Posted at 9:18 p.m.

Anonymous La Negra said...

Que gonorrea parce, usted es una piltrafa pero es mi idolo...  

Anonymous Giraldo said...

Pelao, yo siempre entro pero nunca coloco comentarios pero esta vez toco porque me he descuadernado de la risa. Marica, tenemos que sentarnos a charlar algun dia. Le paso mis datos por mail. Suerte pues.  

Anonymous El tripas said...

Yo utilizaria una verga taladro para perforarle el culo a todas la pseudointelectualoides de mierda, como usted dice, esas cagonas de 18 años que creen que se las saben todas, bla bla bla pura mierda.  

Anonymous Juliancito said...

... eres una puta pero no lo bastante. ... Mueves bien el culo cuando estás borracha, tu boca huele como un escape de gas, todo ese culo, lleno de peligros...poesía para mis oidos!!!!  

Anonymous Mare Larva said...

Yo solo espero que no seas del tipo verga desayuno de pobre porque a mi me gustan las vergas tipo almuerzo ejecutivo  

Anonymous Idiota said...

Jajajajajja que gonorrea de man... toda una clasificacion vergologica, seguro que las viejas estan felices.. con lo que disfrutan rajar de los hombres  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Estuviste como bien asesorado, porque sería demasiado sospechoso que lo hubieras escrito todo solito...  

Blogger La merde said...

Obvio que la mano de las mujeres está en cada una de las vergas acá publicadas.  

Anonymous Ingrid said...

Jajajajaja, por ahi se te quedaron algunas por fuera pero la categorización esta muy buena... me he reido como loca  

Anonymous Ivana Trumph said...

No se ven apetitosos. Esto es lo que nos comemos?  

Anonymous Sade said...

Esta es una caegorización de la vergas más asquerosas, el de las cucas está más divertido  

Anonymous Carolina said...

A mi siempre me tocan manes con Verga Alarma, quisiera uno con Verga Depredador o algo asi.  

Anonymous SuicideGirl said...

Nunca me ha salido una verga Hormiga Atomica pero me gustaría probar  

Blogger Harry Potter said...

AJAJAJA!!

Saludoss  

Anonymous Anai said...

uyyy que rico una pija bicéfala  

Anonymous Luz Adriana said...

A algunos hijos de puta que conozco me gustaría convertirles ese pedazo de colgandejo de mierda en una Verga decapitada a ver si piensan en otra cosa diferente al sexo, cabroncetes.  

Anonymous Vivi said...

Dejeme decirle mi querido amigo que es usted el Rey de los Iguazambos sin ninguna duda  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Mi novio definitivamente tiene una pitbull mordelona deliciosa  

Anonymous Tulio said...

Jajajaj que risa la verga Gay... pobres mariketex  

Blogger DieGoth said...

Pobre Luz Adriana, por lo visto no ha encontrado la suya en esta vida, ni en la anterior.

Luz, tú puedes vencer el odio. Sólo inténtalo.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

La de Pepe es definitivamente Nariz de Perro. Hey Pepe, que te estoy dejando un mensaje, Cabrón.  

Blogger PADDY said...

Me encantó la "vergalogía" aplicada y sesudamente documentada. Yo también recogo material en mi blog, puedes darte una vuelta por www.marambioba.com o www.blogger.com y buscar por MARAMBIOBA o HISTORIA DE UN AMOR FRUSTRRADO. Tengo entradas con ARGENTINISMOS y diferentes maneras de VAMOS A FOLLAR [y otras cosas relacionadas con el sexo...] que está en construcción.  

