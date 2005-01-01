<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/03/25

[Podcast] # 2 Ay, que felicidad, hoy es Viernes!

Este PodCast quedó asqueroso pero ya no hay tiempo para descagarla, échenle una escuchada a ver que. Para los que prefieran leer el artículo, el link es este: LINK


Posted at 5:37 p.m.

Anonymous Andre said...

A mi no me parecio malo, no estuvo tan bueno como el primero pero no malo.  

Anonymous Turco said...

A mi no me parecio mal. El tema musical de la suegra es buenisimo.  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Cuál es tu trauma con la teléfonica?  

Blogger leidyd said...

jajaja ewww yoseee gass! pero en si, verga es verga y me parecen asquerosas jeeje yo sierro mis ojitos para no verles esas tripas paradas!!!!!!! mr. harry putis  

Blogger La merde said...

Nada especial con la Telefonica de Pereira, son piropio, halagos.  

Blogger La merde said...

Hey Leidyd, decilo de una vez.. te gustan las mujeres... no jodás más  

Blogger ruru said...

me voy q tengo prisa, ya lo leere mas tarde, o lo escuchare mas tarde,,
ala !! a pasarlo bien !!! besos  

Anonymous Truly said...

Hey parce, que chimba su podcast 2. Suerte y saludos desde Medallo.  

Anonymous Freak said...

Loco, cada que entro a este blog encuentro cosas que me hacen cagar de la risa... una de ellas el podcast de dosquebradas y este tambien pero el otro mejor.  

Anonymous Rengo said...

Saludos del turco... el man esta en Argentina y no ha tenido tiempo para conectarse, me llamo y me dijo que saludes pelao. Un abrazo. Continue ensuciando de mierda la blogosfera papá que nosotros entramos a patinar en su blog con el piso todo cagao y zapatos de charol  

Anonymous dejadecogermelavergaguaricha said...

Jajajajaj buena la descripcion de esos iguazambos. Por aca rodando y como dice Rengo, patinando en esta mierda online.  

Anonymous Fileto said...

No TAN asqueroso, oh Rey de los Iguazambos  

Blogger El Juli said...

Es cierto, maldita legión de parásitos. En Bogota es las misma megde con la diferencia que las chancletas se usan encima de las medias de la noche anterior, tan malolientes como el queso de cabra con mastitis de los pies del victimario.  

Anonymous El conde said...

Muy buenos los ultimos posts. Un abrazo loco para usted desde Guayaquil Ecua.  

Anonymous La Rasta said...

Que gonorrea que es ... le tira durisimo a todo lo que se le atraviese.  

Anonymous Iguazambo Rolo said...

Esta bueno pelao, buenisimo  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Telefónica de Pereira de la grandisima mierda. Putas reputas todas las perras que trabajan alla  

Anonymous Angie said...

My love. Realmente me gusto el otro mas que este pero no esta mal. Tu me haces reir mucho, eres un loquito 100% criollo.  

Anonymous Careingle said...

JAjajaja esta muy bueno... gente miserable, iguazambos pereiranos, criollamenta pelafustana  

