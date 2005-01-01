<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2005/11/17

[ Mamarrachos / La Merde ] Indice Rastaboy

Estos links ayudarán a los fans de RastaBoy a encontrar sus mugrosas historias en ésta letrina online:

Flujito Vaginal

Terapia masturbativa

¿Qué es una puta?

Flujo vaginal

Sacando roña del culo
Posted at 6:35 p.m.

Anonymous Maria C said...

Me he reido lo que nunca con este personajito... que risa tan terrible. Creo que me cague en los calzones y todo.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Es demasiado bueno el mariquita de Rasta boy.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

El de la Puta es el mejor. Que buena difinicion!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Pura mugre...  

Anonymous Rocoh said...

Rasta Boy es el man mas chimba que hay en Internet.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Este personaje que han creado es demasiado gracioso y bizarro.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Me ha hecho rei hasta mearme en el calzón.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que gonoreita es este personaje, que gonorrea  

Publicar un comentario



