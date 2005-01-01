<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2005/05/09

[Mamarrachos / La Merde] Rastaboy- Qué es una puta?



Posted at 2:54 p.m.

Anonymous Andreita said...

Ja, ja, ja, Que buena descripción, La Merde. Ja, ja. Me he reido mucho.  

Blogger are said...

Hablando de las plumas, hay que darles la oportunidad de que hagan algo por el pais del sagrado corazon  

Blogger Jorge Miente said...

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Me ha gustado mucho el cartoon. Suerte, desde Armenia.

Amparo.  

Anonymous Juliana said...

Rastaboy es una risa total. Felicitaciones. Seguiré de cerca éste blog y espero que cuando yo tenga el mio me lo visiten.

Chao  

Anonymous Mauro said...

Parce desde Medallo apoyamos al Rastaboy. Suerte. Esta muy bacano.  

Anonymous Sr. Luis said...

oyeme, he leído varios posts y me ha agradado bastante, voy a ponerte en el listado de links de Resplandor, vale?  

Blogger Pegasus_sudaka said...

Rastaboy, tu blog es super bueno. Me reí bastante. Se nota tu calidad a primera leída...
Oye si puedes recomienda mi blog que no entra mucha gente y no se como publicitarlo. Pero, más que la cantidad me importa gente que me de una retroalimentación intelectual de lo que escribo.
Felicitaciones de nuevo. Seguiré tu blog de ahora en adelante.
mi msn es pegasus_sudaka@hotmail.com  

Blogger No soy nadA said...

un saludo de la tierra de los gatos... en mi escuela habìa una niña colombiana de intercambio y era tan nefasta, lo màs cagado es que todos creìan que era un genio no màs porque no era de mèxico...  

Blogger Luis Ricardo said...

no soy nada, podría decir que si la chica es colombiana, es garantía de talento, será porque a méxico sólo he visto que vengan científicos, investigadores y premios nobel colombianos.

con esa lógica han de pensar que nosotros somos cantantes de ranchero.  

Blogger Luis Ricardo said...

de lo que sí puedo quejarme es que lo único que sé decir en colombiano son peladeces de medellín, cortesía de mi amigo frankie, la excepción que confirma la regla.  

Blogger Diego Armando Aranda said...

jaja muy weno  

Blogger daniel said...

Petitemerde,
me encantó el comic del Rastaboy.
Hace como un año vivo en Alemania, y acá he tenido la oportunidad de conocer a varios colombianos. Y utilizan todo el florido lenguaje propio de tus posts. De veras que me has hecho reír.

Un abrazo,
Daniel.  

Blogger édgar mena said...

Es casi repetir lo mismo salvo las consecuencias. Me agradó su sitio, su humor y su ironía. Ahora, si me perdona, voy a ver quién toca la puerta tan desesperadamente. Hasta siempre.  

Blogger blankutxi said...

:-) la verdad es que es un español tan distinto al nuestro,es precioso.Y además tú lo usas muy bien haciendo reir a gente de tan lejos besicos  

Blogger Ahuí said...

Se agradece la visita. Desde luego el comentario. Ya te visité. Como escribiese un algún poeta, filósofo de sí mismo, que hube conocido: "...quisiera largarme a escribir comedias de putas y manjares". Estamos leyéndonos.  

Blogger Naro said...

Hola ¿qué tal?

Antes que nada gracias por pasar a mi web.

Caray me he reido bastante con las aventuras de "Rastaboy" esta buenisimo!!! Espero seguir pasando por aqui y un saludo desde México!  

Blogger Mirabai said...

jajajajaj.. muy ingenioso el cartón.
Saludos desde México.  

Blogger eL.ALeX said...

primera vez por aqui, buen blog el tuyo, aqui estare muy seguido... Saludos desde la ciudad mas amigable del mundo... Puerto Vallarta, por supuesto en de México!

Saludos... Bye Bye!  

Blogger Talita1 said...

Hola, gracias por tu visita esta muy chevere tu comic =)
Te sigo leyendo..  

Blogger Isha.Net* said...

hola, gracias por pasar por mi blog, nos estamos leyendo
saluditos  

Blogger control_zape said...

Rastaboy es chido... parece un Calvin (de Calvin & Hobbes de Bill Watterson) con rastas.  

Anonymous cocholate said...

Mmm lo que me pregunto es que hace la profe preguntando eso :P

Gracais por pasarte por mi blog ;)  

Anonymous Tofu-sama said...

Muy buen post señores de Colombia. Soy de Ecuador y me alegra ver que en todos lados hay gente rebelándose contra el sistema estúpido que la gente no se da cuenta que vive cada día. Que siga la lucha, caballeros.  

Blogger Mirabai said...

De nuevo, agradezco tu visita por mi blog y reitero que serás bienvenida todo el tiempo.
Con respecto a tu blog, como ya te lo había mencionado, es fuerte, es crudo, pero muy interesante y entretenido. Saludos desde México.  

Anonymous Salvador said...

Mi nombre es Salvador y soy de MAdrid (España). Es cierto que en la ciudad de Pereira Colombia las mujeres son re-putas?  

Blogger La merde said...

Tu lo has dicho. Tal cual!!  

Anonymous Pau said...

YO SOY PEREIRANA !!
Y no soy asi!!
o crees petite ??  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ah Pau... no ne hagás.  

Blogger jord∂n∂ ∂mÿ said...

jajajajaja me gustó bastante!

gracias por saludar en mi blog... eres de los pocos que leen mis mierdas. jejejeje  

Blogger J.David said...

nice nice nice blog

www.superiorami.blogspot.com  

Blogger Beba Newmann said...

Es un unánime que resultó divertidísima la caricatura... a mi también me encantó... te recomiendo que leas esta: http://mutanter.blogspot.com/2005/04/galletas-las-dos-de-la-tarde.html

Una historia contada por un chico peruano que también provocó mi hilaridad...

Saludos desde Lima-Perú.

Pd. Me encantó el diseño de la página ¿Y cómo lo hace? ¿Cuál es el negocio?... Bye  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Petite Merde, se fajó tremendo cartoon. Felicitacioens.  

Anonymous ruru said...

stas.... jajajjaj me mori d ela risa,.,jajaj
saluditos  

Blogger Katsya said...

Hola... es que por algún extraño motivo no podía entrar a tu blog, pero estoy encantada. Bienvenido seas al club... si quieres claro.  

Anonymous lapetiteclaudine said...

FOR YOU BITCHES



http://www.lapetiteclaudine.com/  

Blogger Anonymous said...

ya me habia dado una vuelta y se me hizo muy grosero... ahora le damos otra oportunidad, sobre todo por que tu Calvin pirata es muy gracioso...

Saludos!!!

marko  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

bien bueno tu blog a ver si visitas el mio
http://www.lacoctelera.com/cacouno
http://www.lacoctelera.com/cacouno  

Anonymous rátaro said...

Puta = Perreirana  

Publicar un comentario



