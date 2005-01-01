<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2005/06/17

[Info] La Cuca de Mariana



Mariana tiene una confusión y espera que aquí en LA PETITE MERDE le ayudemos a aclarar sus dudas. Ella me escribe en un mail que aún no tiene claro en qué categoría está su cuca.

Quien desee opinar puede tener en cuenta la Guía de Cucas de LA PETITE MERDE: http://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/2005/04/txt-la-merde-se-cree-muy-cuca-pues.html.

La fotografía es muy clara, ésta es la cuca de Mariana.

Posted at 1:47 p.m.

Anonymous noemi said...

Y tu, pequeña merde, que opinas?  

Anonymous aquel Eric said...

Vaya dilema de la pobre Mariana, pero me atrevo a asignarle la categoría X-treme, igual me equivoco, no se.  

Blogger La merde said...

Siento que no alcanza a ser una cuca trompeta pero podría llegar a ser una flauta dulce...  

Anonymous Manuel said...

Para Mí es una cuca Morcilla. Saludos desde Guadalajara - Mexico.  

Blogger Mo Than 30 Clients Served said...

Erm... Yo la pondria en la categoria de "Comibles"...  

Blogger Foucault said...

Cuca X-Files, parece que fuera a hacer una abducción  

Anonymous Mariana said...

Gracias a La Merde et all por ayudar en mi dilema...
Aquel eric, cuál es la X-treme? Me perdí con esa!  

Blogger La merde said...

Mariana, la Xtreme de la que habla eric, puede ser la 007.  

Blogger vopa said...

Petite:
No opino sobre cucas, porque la vida te da sorpresas, sorpresas te da la vida... Pero si opino que tus articulos son muy buenos, y tu estilo de cronica me gusta mucho. Me parece que las fotos de cucas y demás le sobran a un escritor talentoso. Gracias por tu comentario en mi blog.  

Anonymous Ignacio said...

Yo creo que es una cuca muy sucia esa berraca. Que se la lave!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Es una cuca boquinche.  

Anonymous Jcolumbus said...

Perdone su merced, pero a mí se me parece a una cuca pincel 0 brocha.
Y dependiendo de la imaginación del observante, podría hasta decir que tiene forma de ( cuca espacial ) por su forma a cohete de la nasa.


O no?


Saludos  

Blogger Kozure Okami 浪人 said...

es una cuca. eso es evidente.

y yo diria, es una simpatica cuca, sin vellos por ningun lado. Tal vez una Cuca cara.

pero que es una cuca, es una cuca.

Saludos Mariana y Petit Merde... Usted escribe muy bien. Al estilo Coprologico-chibchombiano, pero me gusta. eso si, si lo linkeo le pondre un "explicit lirics" o un ley 30: "su visita puede ser nociva para su salud mental" o un "no apto para menores de 18 neuronas".

y una cosa mas: sin duda sumerce no es un Iguazambo.

Kozure Okami  

Anonymous Kike said...

Joder, tío, que chocho más feo.  

Anonymous Andreita said...

Tiene el culo peludo.. que mal.  

Anonymous Alejo said...

Se parece al de una exnovia reputa que tuve hasta hace poco... que le saque jugo a esa chimba.  

Anonymous InKarC - NAPALM said...

Esa deformidad es la cuca 31 de su numeracion merde: la cucarronea. Hay cosas mas bellas en mi inodoro.  

Anonymous César said...

Esta refea la cuca de esa loca. Creo que está enferma de algo, pareciera que fuera a estornudar..  

Blogger CHOCHE said...

esta como feita no, pero buehhh igual es cuca...y seria como la mariquita.  

Blogger are said...

Es una cuca despersonalizada.  

Blogger Harry Potter said...

Definitivemente Morcilla... como cuando revienta en la parrilla.
En México se les dice "panochas" que coicidentemente es un tipo de dulce.

Bon appetit... merde.  

Blogger Dr. Cáustico said...

Si, no es una cuquita muy bien ejecutada. Tal vez después de unos minutos en maquillaje...  

Blogger opiniones said...

jja que comico..jamas me imagine opinando sobre la "cuca " de otra mujer..pero en realidad? me parece normal y por lo visto NO muy recorridaaaaa ..jajaja..
pero bueno creo que esto es algo que le corresponde alos hombtres ..entre gustos y colores........  

Blogger El Cofrade said...

Esa Mariana no debería ponerse en esas... se le ve muy, pero muy mal!!!!!!!!!!!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

hay no Marianita...Pa`Dios

Yo la llamarìa deconexión da banda ancha, mucho flujo poca novedd  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

hay no Marianita...Pa`Dios

Yo la llamarìa deconexión da banda ancha, mucho flujo poca novedd  

Blogger El Juli said...

La Merde:

Luego de ver la imagen de esta creatura que al parecer conoce más pájaros que un cerezo, no pude dejar de pensar en Cleta. Esta me parece que es una de tipo leporino o "media jeta" que llaman, fruto de tanto canchis-canchis a de medio lao. Es imposible ver este blog sin permitirse leer su maravillosa retorica, tan escueta y sabrosa. Lo felicito en verdad porque me parece que es dificil hablar de tanta megde con tanta calidad.  

Blogger Ícaro said...

En mi opinión, ninguno de ustedes tiene razón, exactamante lo que veo es una cuca de zamba que ha querido afeitarse con ocasión de una foto pervertida para el noviecito... que probablemente sea un sucio cadete que siempre come embolado (tanto a Mariana como a las demas profesionales del gremio). Lo más cercano en descripciones a esta cuca que parece floreada por una escopeta calibre 12, es la de nuestro compañero "el mexicano", una cuca morcilla, pero estallada... sólo imaginen como se verá despues de tirar... Ojalá la petite merde no haya sido el fotógrafo y si lo fue ojalá haya usado un tanque de oxígeno por que yo no me acercaría (sobrio) a esos especímenes a menos de un metro a la redonda, puede que se me quede el "aroma".  

Blogger opiniones said...

petit siempre paso y me encuentro con el mismo post.. aponerse las pilas se ha dicho ..!! jeje
saluditos valen!  

Blogger cd said...

Este blog ha sido eliminado por un administrador de blog.  

Blogger cd said...

http://carlosdurangop.blogspot.com

La verdad para mi es MORCILLA, aunque podria ser x-file, solo le faltan ojitos, pero esta chida!!!!  

Blogger Foucault said...

Que pasa, petite, actualiza un poco, ya me estoy poniendo impaciente por otro post, jajaja  

Anonymous ruru said...

jajajjajaj q me muero de risa,,,, eres .......ajja besos cuidate  

Blogger Oprimido PP said...

duda me queda a mi de midadla...  

Blogger Vida y Música said...

Hola, chama!de pana yo no opinaría sobre esa cuquita, pero ya que lo comentas....Como diablos Mariana permitió que su cosita saliera en tu blog?  

Anonymous Maru said...

No podrías haber utilizado otro nombre je, je... La mía no es que conste...  

Blogger ricardocabezas said...

petite merde Ces't une cuque tres magnifique!!! visitez vouz mon page: http://mundochacal.blogspot.com/
Ces't une merde!!!  

Anonymous troyanos43 said...

Bonita concha, cuca, chocho, coño o como se quiera llamar. Al fin de cuentas, la vida es una enfermedad de transmisión sexual y se propaga por y desde ahí.


Un saludo desde España compadre.


nota ····> Terrible y bueno tu espacio virtual.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Esa Mariana es una cochica con ese chocho sucio. Maldita Mugrosa!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Mariana LamepijaS!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Esta Mariana si que es mucha Guarra, que se lave ese coñete  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Vieja cochina  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

mariana tienes una cuca divina a cualquiera le provocaria mamartela espero que la cuides y la mantengas siempre rasurada como esta, gracias.....  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

YO SI TE EMBURRARIA EL GUEBO POR ESA CUCA MARIANA  

Anonymous Emilio said...

A simple vista me pacece que es una cuca de los mas normal, la esencia esta en el sabor, hay que probarla marianita, para poder decir algo adicional de tu cuquita.  

Blogger victor5 said...

mira tu cuca es linda pero me gusta sin pelos  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

mariana me encantan las cucas peludas y la tuya te la mamaria todo un dia no me cansaria de meterte mi guevo asta el fondo  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Bueno se que es una cuca de buen tamaño... con cuerpo y color adecuados , pero me parece mucho que es la cuca PIRAÑA como arena movediza parece virgen e inofensiva pero la que se fotografia el menu se gasta su apetito CUIDADO con MARIANA!!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

mira MARIANITA, las cucas se clasifican por el color,el olor y el sabor tengo la primera,pero entenderas que los otros dos factores se califican en vivo. Asi que para darte una evaluacion exacta y cientifica, escribeme a centenario_12@hotmail.com y te anoto una cita para evaluarte mejor .  

Anonymous DOUGLAS said...

TA BELLA  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Me lo darias para Una noche  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Hola Mariana, no se si aún está activo este blog, pero para mi es una cuca perfecta y bonita, a pesar de estr velluda, el color de los vellos la ayudan.
TE FELICITO... ME GUSTA.
Soy de Venezuela.  

