<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttps://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d1525948270550491541', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
Registro
100% BoÃ±iga

:: La petite merde ::

2019/12/26

Auditoria SEO con Ubersuggest


Auditoria SEO paso a paso para no especialistas

Este artículo tiene la intención de enseñar a empresarios, emprendedores, autónomos y amantes del marketing digital, que no son especialistas, a hacer una auditoria SEO on page de forma eficiente y en pocos pasos (leer: Curso de SEO para empresarios. 4 horas de entrenamiento).
En el caso del empresario pyme de latinoamérica, normalmente sabemos que con más frecuencia de la que debiera contrata el diseño y desarrollo de su website con un especialista o una compañía que considera puede ofrecerle lo que necesita, y termina entendiendo que esta herramienta web es un producto terminado cuando no es cierto, requiere de mucho trabajo para que llegue a ser vendedora y no una simple vitrina de productos o servicios.

¿Qué es la auditoria SEO y en qué consiste?

La auditoría SEO es el análisis a profundidad de la salud de un website en materia de posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda. La auditoría evalúa todos los factores internos (on page) y externos (off page) para corregir fallos y optimizar aquello que requiere mejoras.

¿Cuándo se hace una auditoria SEO?

Nunca es una buena idea entrar con nuestras marcas a Twitter sin hacer curso de Twitter, entrar a Facebook sin hacer curso de Facebook, nunca es una buena idea integrar un website en una estrategia de marketing digital sin realizar una auditoría SEO, sin conocer sus verdades verdaderas.
Cuando se inicia un proyecto de marketing digital en donde el website es uno de los puntos de contacto usados en la estrategia — siempre debería estar -, la auditoría SEO dictamina el estado de dicha herramienta para así proceder a ejecutar con confianza o a realizar los ajustes pertinentes.
La auditoría SEO debe convertirse en un hábito que la persona, compañía, agencia, realice con cierta periodicidad para entender que el esfuerzo de la primera auditoría que se realice y sus optimizaciones no se ha perdido y si se encuentran descuidos, corregirlos con prontitud para que el posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda no se afecte negativamente.

¿Cómo hacer una auditoria SEO gratis?

Existen innumerables herramientas tecnológicas — software — para hacer una auditoria SEO potente, eficiente y fácil pero las mejores, indiscutiblemente son de pago, en definitiva las que tienen todo lo que se necesita incorporado no son gratuitas.
Ahora, en esta publicación que está acompañada de un video explicativo donde muestro el paso a paso de la auditoria, les presentaré una maravillosa herramienta creada por Neil Patel llamada Ubersuggest, con la que podremos hacer nuestra auditoria gratis.

¿Qué es Ubersuggest?

Ubersuggest es una maravillosa plataforma online gratuita que permite diagnosticar y optimizar la estrategia SEO (posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda) para cualquier sitio web. La funcionalidad de la herramienta se resume en dos componentes que son los que dan acceso a los datos, en este caso las URLS y las palabras clave. Estando en cualquier área de la herramienta y digitando en el buscador una URL o una palabra clave, el software devuelve información estratégica útil para mejorar la dinámica de marketing de una página web.

Auditoría de elementos SEO on page

Como mencioné anteriormente, la auditoria SEO on page es aquella que se hace dentro del website y los elementos a los cuales se les hace modificaciones o mejoras están bajo nuestro control por lo que, en teoría, esta auditoria podría tener menor complejidad que la de SEO off page.

Auditoría SEO | Paso N°1. Resumen general

Lo primero que debemos hacer es ver este resumen que nos presenta la plataforma y entender los datos que nos entrega. De izquierda a derecha:
Puntuación de SEO onpage. Es la puntuación que el software le da a todas las páginas analizadas en auditoria y va de 0 a 100 siendo 0 la menor puntuación posible. Esta puntuación representa una combinación de la proporción entre los problemas encontrados y el número de verificaciones ejecutadas por la herramienta de auditoria. Esta métrica se puede usar para entender el nivel de optimización y de potencia del SEO a través del tiempo.
Tráfico orgánico mensual. Es el tráfico orgánico (sin pagar) estimado que recibe el dominio del website considerando las palabras clave orgánicas.
Si el número es alto indica que se ha generado una dinámica comunicacional a partir del ejercicio de posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda.
Palabras clave orgánicas. La cantidad de palabras para las que el dominio se posiciona para las búsquedas orgánicas.
Si el número es alto demuestra que se ha realzado un eficiente e importante ejercicio de marketing digital en materia de posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda.
Backlinks. Número de links que apuntan desde otros dominios hasta el dominio al que se le realiza la auditoria.
Si el número es alto demuestra que se ha invertido o tiempo o dinero para conseguir enlaces entrantes.
El paso N°1 de esta auditoria SEO es una invitación a verificar el estado del website a partir de los indicadores antes vistos y a realizar las correcciones pertinentes. ¿Qué tipo de correcciones? Si no tenemos backlinks, pues generar la mayor cantidad posible de backlinks dofollow, por ejemplo.

Auditoría SEO | Paso N°2. Velocidad de carga

Ubersuggest nos da información estratégica relacionada con uno de tantos factores importantes en el posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda como es la velocidad de carga.
El diagnóstico de velocidad de carga de un website usando esta herramienta, o cualquier otra, se divide en dos escenarios, el primero es el ordenador y el segundo es el dispositivo móvil y la métrica es el tiempo de carga. Cuando un sitio web carga rápido tiene una gran ventaja sobre aquellos que no en materia de posicionamiento, cada medio segundo adicional que se demora el sitio en cargar aumenta drásticamente el porcentaje de visitantes que lo abandonarán.
En el diagnóstico de velocidad de carga se deben tener en cuenta la carga para ordenadores y para dispositivos móviles a través de la métrica Velocidad de carga.
Ubersuggest ofrece explicaciones precisas y detalladas de cada etapa en el proceso de carga, presentación e interacción de contenidos de cara al usuario.

Auditoría SEO | Paso N°3. Diagnóstico de errores

Ubersuggest rastrea y analiza las páginas del website y a partir de dicho análisis genera un diagnóstico SEO donde presenta las páginas saludables, rotas, que tienen problemas, con redirecciones y bloqueadas. Las distintas situaciones las agrupa en Errores Críticos, Advertencias y Recomendaciones.
Los errores críticos son los problemas con mayor impacto en la salud general del SEO del website. Estos errores suelen ser los más técnicos, así que puede que se necesite la ayuda de un webmaster o especialista para solventarlos.
Las advertencias son errores con menor impacto para la salud general del SEO del website, que suelen ser menos técnicos, lo que indica que casi cualquier persona puede solucionar.
Las recomendaciones tienen poco o ningún impacto en la salud del SEO del website, pero aún así es importante conocerlas y corregirlas. Suelen ser los problemas más fáciles de corregir.

Auditoría SEO | Paso N°4. Solución de problemas

Auditoria SEO con Ubersuggest | Paso N°4
Evidentemente los problemas se deben ir solucionando de acuerdo al impacto que éstos tienen en el SEO o posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda por lo que los errores críticos se atienden primero, luego las advertencias y por último las recomendaciones. La imagen anterior muestra algunos de los errores más comunes, ¿cuáles son?.

Errores más comunes encontrados en una auditoría SEO

Error SEO N°1. Publicaciones con pocas palabras

Este es uno de los errores más frecuentes y más dañinos para el posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda, al punto en que la mayoría de las aplicaciones usadas para realizar auditoría SEO suelen calificarlos como “Errores Críticos” o que requieren pronta atención y también son el tipo de error que más tiempo requiere para solucionar.
Los contenidos con pocas palabras suelen no tener los argumentos suficientes de cara a Google para decirle de qué se trata, de qué se habla, por lo que será difícil posicionarlos. Lo ideal es producir contenidos con, por lo menos, 2.000 palabras.

¿Cómo solucionarlo?

Si el software de diagnóstico nos muestra contenidos del website en esta categoría, hay que entrar a cada una de las publicaciones y ampliar el contenido en número de palabras, aprovechando para mejorar semánticamente la publicación.

Error SEO N°2. Carencia de etiqueta de título

A este problema hay que buscarle solución inmediata cuando se presenta debido a que la etiqueta título o H1 es uno de los criterios más relevantes en materia de posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda.

¿Cómo solucionarlo?

Se debe entrar a cada publicación que el software relaciona que tiene el problema de ausencia de título y asignarle uno, así de simple.

Error SEO N°3. Sin Meta Descripción

Es muy común encontrar muchos errores de este tipo en los sitios web de pymes ya que normalmente no tienen una estrategia de marketing digital sólida y, específicamente, a nivel SEO.
Su impacto en el posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda es realmente importante ya que la meta descripción le entrega a Google información estratégica de lo que se trata nuestro contenido.

¿Cómo solucionarlo?

El procedimiento es fácil pero requiere de mucha atención y, sobre todo, conocimiento a nivel SEO porque la descripción debe incorporar la palabra clave al principio del bloque de texto. Existen muchos componentes para un sitio web, yo haré referencia a Yoast SEO plugin para WordPress.
En nuestro WordPress entramos a la publicación que UberSuggest lista como carente de meta descripción SEO y en el apartado de Yoast buscamos el botón Editar Snippet. Escribimos la descripción de nuestro contenido en dicho espacio y ya está!

Error SEO N°4. URL mal formateada para SEO

Para crear una URL amigable para SEO se deben tener en cuenta los factores que Google considera relevantes para el posicionamiento de contenidos y algunos son:
  • La extensión máxima de la URL no puede ser superior de 120 caracteres.
  • Las palabras del título deben ser relevantes para la publicación.
  • Los símbolos y guiones bajos deben ser enviados mediante el slug.

¿Cómo solucionarlo?

Se deben crear ULRs limpias, claras y dicientes del contenido, evitando el exceso o carencia en el uso de palabras clave en el slug. La URL solamente debe contener texto, números y guiones, se debe evitar el uso de caracteres como !, @, #, $, %, ^, &, *, (, ), [, ], ?, {, }, ;, :, “.
Ubersuggest, la herramienta que les recomiendo, detecta una gran cantidad de posibles errores, muchos más de los que he explicado en el presente documento por lo que invito al lector a explorar a fondo el software.
Todos nuestros videos del tema posicionamiento en motores de búsqueda (SEO) los encontrarás en nuestra página de contenidos sobre SEO.
Puede leerse en el website oficial de Carlos Cortés Agencia.

Los siguientes son algunos enlaces de prueba que pueden ser usados para ver los contenidos de esta publicación de Carlos Cortés Academy. De este listado, lo que no superen la prueba del tiempo serán eliminados:

Auditoria SEO con Ubersuggest

Puede leerse también en:
Posted at 9:19 a. m.

Publicar un comentario



Â© La merde 2005 ~ Defecado por La Petite Merde