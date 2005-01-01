<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
Registro
100% BoÃ±iga

:: La petite merde ::

2007/07/22

El Regreso de La Merde

Señores, les cuento que vamos a volver a publicar contenidos por estos lares, así es que irán viendo poco a poco los cambios en este Blog.
Posted at 5:24 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

kiubo mis muy ilustres zambos de la petite a defecar mas material!!! a defecar keridos malditos  

Blogger COSTENNITA said...

y yo estoy esperando... me avisas!  

Anonymous Clayton Brown said...

Hey, you might check out www.VerveEarth.com, a site for bloggers built on a GoogleMaps interface. You can add your blog to the global mosaic, drive traffic, and add a widget to your blog. Cheers! -VerveEarth Team  

Blogger Jord∂n∂ ∂m∂r∂nth∂ said...

Hey, soy NO ALUCINES de los LINKS, mi nuevo blog es


http://lapicesnegros.blogspot.com
ya no es el otro de NO aLuCiNeS  

Blogger Алексей (rewritoff) said...

Señores, les cuento que vamos a volver a publicar contenidos por estos lares, así es que irán viendo poco a poco los cambios en este Blog  

Anonymous Kemechev said...

Pues ya pasò màs de un año y no veo nada... pura mierda!  

Blogger Zeithgeist said...

a ver de que me venia perdiendo...  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

What a stuff of un-ambiguity and preserveness of valuable
know-how regarding unpredicted feelings.
http://www.socoamsterdam.nl/wiki/tiki-index.php?page=UserPagebrookewith
Feel free to surf my webpage :: comexeclogin  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Hello there! This blog post could not be written much better!
Going through this post reminds me of my previous
roommate! He always kept preaching about this. I am going to forward this information to him.

Pretty sure he's going to have a very good read. Thank you for sharing!
http://www.freelocalbuzz.com/blog/uniqueness-with-kroatien-yachtcharter/
My blog post toung  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Piece of writing writing is also a excitement,
if you know after that you can write or else it is difficult to write.

http://masterjokwa.wall.fm/blogs/post/117
My blog - hath  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

I simply could not depart your website before
suggesting that I extremely loved the standard info an individual supply in your visitors?

Is gonna be back often in order to check up on new posts
http://bestrecipeshowdown.com/node/29556
Feel free to visit my web page ... underage  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Spell coupons swaps affect the timing and makeup of the colonization
$400 to $499.99 and There is an $80 deduction on a
Kenmore elite 5-qt. The fund had been up around 29 per centum since high school as possible,
you can bump up your Savings even more.

Review my weblog ... promo
Also see my site :: couponcoderoundup.com  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Thаnks οn yоur marvelous posting!
I genuinely enjoyeԁ reading it, you will be a
great аuthor. Ӏ will rеmеmber to booκmark your blog and may come bacκ veгy soon.
I want to еncourage one to сontinue your great ρosts,
have a nice morning!

Fееl frеe to visit my websіte
- youtube.com  

Publicar un comentario



Â© La merde 2005 ~ Defecado por La Petite Merde