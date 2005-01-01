<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2007/01/06

Susurros

Imagine un demonio lo más feo que su mente sea capaz de crear, lo más vil, inescrupuloso, manipulador y oportunista posible. Imaginelo empelota o vestido, con uno o diez brazos, con uno o diez ojos, pero eso si, oloroso ese berraco, apestoso como el más.

No intente, créelo mentalmente tan real como sea posible, así le duela, créelo aún si no se lo cree... créelo.

Ahora traslade su creación fuera de la mente, al plano material y parelo a su lado. Si el engendro creado es enano, baje su cabeza hasta la altura de la boca de éste, y si es alto, haga que se ponga a su nivel.

Autorícelo a que le susurre al oído lo que se le ocurra, incluso que le meta la o las lenguas (como lo haya pensado) dentro del oido.

El bicho, muy seguramente le dirá cualquier cantidad de sandeces ¿Que mas puede decir un demonio sino cosas malvadas y dañinas ocultas bajo el mensaje del placer?

Intente vivir la vida cada hora, cada minuto, cada segundo. Intente vivir su rutina diaria con él o eso ahí pegado y sin ser conciente de su existencia.

Susurrando, susurrando, incitando, incitando... envolviendo.
Posted at 11:00 p.m.

Anonymous ruru said...

holaaa te deseo un feliz y bueno y fantastico 2007  

Anonymous ruru said...

ffff  

Anonymous Kurai said...

Hey! bacano leerlo de nuevo, un feliz año..
y a lo de susurros...mmm.pues no me atrevo a hacerlo....no me atrevo, pero esta buena.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ya está, me qustó y me sigue gustando. me persigue pero siempre me alcanza.  

Blogger El Juli said...

Coño! Me acorde de la zunga más desgraciada que paso por mis genitales en los otrora tiempos juveniles. Sobre todo porque la so berrionda tenia la maña de meterle a uno ese apendice baboso en las orejas para darle ignicion al motor de hacer hijos.

Que bien que este de vuelta mi negro!  

Blogger melcachondo said...

La petite merde, simplement Genial Superbe, Chido One mi estimado merde man podria utilizar su rola tan distinguida y chingona en mi podcast de Jokes in Spanish, por que es de 5 estrellotas, si tienes chance echale un vistazo a mi blog ahi tengo los audios donde le hacen una broma a Fidel, Chavez y Evo Morales y como tu lo comentas su personajes super chistosos que como bien comentas Roberto Gomez Bolagnos los ubiera querido tener en su staff, chido one, este es my web!!!
http://jokesorchistesenespanol.mypodcast.com  

Blogger Diabolus(ex)Machina said...

Q mierda... chiquita... :)
me gusta mucho tu blog..  

Blogger El Apestado said...

¿Qué diría la Macarena, mi mujer, si leyera esto?  

Anonymous richard said...

Este blog ha sido eliminado por un administrador de blog.  

