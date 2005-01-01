<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/04/10

Puta!



Algo realmente interesante de la lengua castellana es la variedad de términos con los cuales se puede expresar lo mismo. La palabra PUTA es sin duda una de mis preferidas. Pequeña pero gruesa como enano torero de circo, sonora y emotiva como pedo aguado de bandeja paisa; atractiva, prohibida y venenosa como mujer pereirana; se hace sentir con la sola expresión del rostro antes de ser pronunciada. Me adhiero a Alfredo Iriarte cuando dice "puta es clara y nítida como ninguna, y está demostrado que casi siempre deja una gratificante sensación de alivio en quien la pronuncia". A parte de todo, pronunciarla es "de mucho alimento" para el cuerpo y el alma y, hasta afrodisiaca resultará.

Del origen de la palabra mucho se dice y seguramente ya estará claro. Algo que poco se ha explorado es la relación de Lilith** (la supuesta primera mujer de Adán, según antiguos textos hebreos) con la ciudad de Pereira, Risaralda, Colombia. Tengo serios indicios que luego de ser expulsada del paraíso, Lilith viajó a tierras lejanas en búsqueda de la satisfacción de sus deseos desbordados. El dato exacto no lo tengo aún confirmado pero estamos en eso; aquella mujerzuela posó su nalgamen magullado sobre los pastales de una tierra vírgen con olor a café y a punta de movimiento de cadera, chocho va y verga viene, pobló de chinos y chinas calenturientas esta pequeña región a la cual bautizaron en aquel entonces: Liliputandia. La verdad, no quiero dar por verídico algo que aún se encuentra en estudio por científicos y doctos en diferentes áreas del conocimiento, pero las cosas hay que decirlas, estoy atragantado: algunos textos encontrados por antropólogos y luego por antopófagos que se masticaron a los antropólogos, en zonas aledañas al Río Otún (Río sagrado donde se efectuaban bautizos y sacrificios al dios Jhon James o JJ) relatan claramente en Iguazambeo (el idioma de aquel entonces, del cual se derivó el Iguazambo)cómo Lilith fornicó con hombres, mujeres, niños, ancianos, fetos, animales domésticos y salvajes, cadáveres, fantasmas y hasta con Pacheco (no se como coños se nos metió ese man en la historia pero de seguro sus genes trajeron a la vida mucho tiempo después a Pambelé, J Mario Valencia, Edgar Perea -pudo ser cruce con Mandril -, la horrenda, los creadores de Factor X, Leidy Noriega, Marbelle, el padre Chocho, y demás malformados genéticamente), lo cual le produjo la primera enfermedad venérea de la historia. Aún así, ella, la original quebrantapijas, siguió dele que dele al arte puteril de forma tal que los primeros políticos de la historia de éstas tierras cafeteras nacieron por parto gonorréico, sifilítico y hasta con broca en el culo o el culo brocado (por andar rastrojiando). Por otro lado, es inegable que mientras Lilith se atragantaba de verga por Anserma, Guática, La Celia, Mistrató, La Virgina, Cartago y Perreira, la pobre Eva se moría de aburrimiento en el Paraíso, andando enpelota con Adancho y jugando tute día y noche. Tu te levantas a hacer aseo y a cazar el almuerzo mientras yo me desentierro las uñas encarnadas!!.

Mejor dicho, la hermosura de la palabra PUTA sería ínfima, como en el inglés whore, el francés putain o la puttana itálica, de no haber sido por el sacrificio, el espíritu de aventura y la solidridad con las pijas criollas de esta célebre mujer, la primera, la más ilustre de todas cuantas han existido. Que puto Bolivar zoofílico empelota acostado en la espalda de un jamelgo (que más parece una burra costeña) restregándole las génovas encalambradas del frío!!!!! Que mierda es esto? Ese monumento que ensucia la Plaza de Bolivar de Pereira debería ser más alto que el edificio de la Lotería de Risaralda y dedicado a la Vieja Lili en todo su esplendor, empelota con pezón puntudo apuntando al firmamento (a la gerencia de la lotería o al despacho del alcalde), patiabierta y sentada sobre una verga del tamaño del Alto del Nudo. Eso es lo que se merecen sus hijas, las Perreiranas calenturientas, pelapubis, raspaguevas, quemaingles, fracturaescrotos, chochasdechupa, mordisqueaglandes.

Algunas palabrejas que hacen honor a la Madre de todas las Perreiranas queridas, mis guarichuelas....

Barragana, burraca, buscona, cabaretera, cabrona, cachonda, cachondorra, calentorra, cambri, cantonera, candonga, casquivana, celestina, chango, chingada, chirlata, chumascona, chuminista, chupa pijas, chupetera, churrera, cleta, cocota, cocu, coima, colipoterra, concha, concubina, coño nocturno, cortesana, costillera, cualquiera, currulaca, daifa, dama de la noche, descarriada, deshonesta, disoluta, elementa, enrrayada, esclava sexual, espatarrada, esquinera, folladora, fuellera, fulana, furcia, galfa, gata, golfa, gorrona, guaricha, guarra, guarrona, gueisa, gumia, heredera, hetaira, hija de mal agüero, huevera, hurgamandera, hurona, iguazamba, indecente, inmoral, iza, jabata, jinetera, jodida, la otra, lacroilla, ladillera, lagarta, lagartera, lagartona, lame prepucios, lea, leona, leonesa, libertina, ligona, loba, lumi, lumi, lumia, lumiasca, madam, madonna, magdalena, malsonante, mamadera, mamona, manceba, manfla, mantenida, maria de la o, masturbadora, meretriz, mesalina, mestiza tratada, microondas, mil maridos, moma, mona, monja del amor, morros calientes, mortadela, mozcorra, mujer de chulos, mujer de haren, mujer de la mala vida, mujer de pedido, mujer de rojo, mujer fatal, mujer publica, mujer X, mujerzuela, nocturna, ordeñadora, pajara, pajarera, pajarona, pajillera, pantera, pecadora, pelandrusca, pendeja, pendón desorejado, perdida, perica, perra, peseta, pesetera, pícara, piculina, pilingui, pilla, pingona, piruja, pollera, promiscua, prosti, prostituta, pujicama, punto filipino, pupila, putacerda, putarraca, putaña, putita, puton, puton vervenero, putona, putorra, quedona, querida, rabiza, ramera, rameruela, rastrera, rebuscona, revienta pollas, revirada, rufa, ruin muger, sabanera, saca semen, salida, señorita de moral distraida, servidora del placer, soba pollas, soldadera, sopla pollas, sota, suripanta, taconera, tigresa, tipa, tiparraca, tortillera, trabuquera, trotadora, trotera, trotona, trufera, turquesa, vampiresa, zorra, zurriaga.

Nota: ** Según antiguos textos hebreos, Lilith fué la primera mujer de Adán. Al igual que éste, Lilith fue hecha a imagen y semejanza de Dios. Adán y Lilith nunca hallaron armonía juntos, pues cuando él deseaba tener relaciones sexuales con ella, Lilith se sentía ofendida por la postura acostada que él le exigía. «¿Por qué he de acostarme debajo de ti? —preguntaba—: yo también fui hecha con polvo, y por lo tanto soy tu igual»- Como Adán trató de obligarla a obedecer, Lilith, encolerizada, lo abandonó.Saliendo del Edén fue a dar a las orillas del Mar Rojo. Allí se entregó a la lujuria con los demonios, dando a luz a los lilim, que eran seres cubiertos de pelos. Se considera que existe una conexión entre Lilith e Inanna, la diosa sumeria de la guerra y el placer sexual.
Posted at 9:31 p.m.

Anonymous Vane said...

Que texto de la biblia habla de eso?  

Blogger La merde said...

El texto de la Biblia que habla de ésto es Isaías 34,14. En la Biblia para el pueblo de Dios de America Latina (Ediciones Paulinas) dice claramente: "...también allí se tumbará Lilit, y encontrará su lugar de reposo". En la Traducción del Nuevo Mundo de las Santas Escrituras se cambia el nombre Lilit por chotacabras y la Reina Valera Revisión 1960 lo cambia por La Lechuza.  

Blogger Harry Potter said...

Excelente!!! Putas y mitología...

Una buena revolcada es intemporal...

Nótese que l@s que más acusan a las putas son l@s que no gozan de sus actos.

Arriba las putas (y las putas arriba)!!  

Anonymous Troll said...

Que mezcla de vainas.. esta buena la mazamorra  

Anonymous Elicenio said...

Una buena coleccion de palabrillas para hacer piropos callejeros  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Has estado como desocupadito... y no se qué ganas hablando mal de las pereiranas, si me imagino que con más de una has pasado bien bueno  

Anonymous German said...

Pues que siga desocupado por que esta muy bueno lo que publica ultimamente  

Anonymous Putero said...

LAs putas son una bendicion, son lo mejor... todas las mujerse son puas... y si alguna no lo parece.. denle trago.  

Anonymous Joe said...

Buen relato bro. TIene que seguir escribiendo sobre estos temas que nos agradan atodos  

Anonymous TonyBlur said...

Esa palabra es musica para mis oidos y poder en mi lengua, me hace vibrar por dentro  

Anonymous Jair said...

Puta es toda mujer  

Anonymous Clau said...

Uff, terrenos difíciles. Mejor no opino  

Anonymous Juliana said...

Es la verga este texto, La Merde. Me lo pille en Myspace y me pase por aca a ver que tal. Saludos  

Anonymous Viringa said...

Jajaja que tal el La Merde con las vainas que sale. Es usted todo un personaje  

Anonymous Willy said...

Yo estoy que me largo para Pereira, esa ciudad no la conozco pero segun veo es el paraiso  

Anonymous Kiki said...

Puta es puta y perreirana es perreirana  

Anonymous Ignacio said...

Jajajajaj me encanta este man porque le vale verga todo.  

Anonymous Alex said...

Este loco siempre sale con algo agresivo. Bacano!!  

Anonymous Mafe Larva a.k.a Mrs. Merde said...

Desde cuando la mujer perreirana es prohibida?  

Anonymous el chingo said...

Hay hijo de la chingxxx que paso con el post de las vergas... me he reido mucho con ese adelanto que me dio por chat. Pongalo a ver si nos cagamos de la risa.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

La sputas... ah, las deliciosas putitas. Pereira... el Reino de Lilith  

Blogger La merde said...

Mafecita, las perreiranas son y seran siempre publicas....  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

como los baños... son un servicio pubico***  

Blogger GUAGUAU said...

TU POST ES SEMITA  

Anonymous Mafe Larva a.k.a Mrs. Merde said...

No respondiste a mi pregunta Merdita...yo se que es publica, pero que tiene que ver con que sea prohibida??  

Blogger ruru said...

andaq no digo yo essa palabra de veces a lo largo del dia , ufffffff  

Blogger El Juli said...

Excelente mi negro, que oda ramerica mas profunda, historica, mitologica, semantica y vehemente.

A darles juete a esas vagabundas!  

Anonymous Tetica said...

Que sustancioso que nos hemos vuelto por estos lados Mr Iguazambos King  

Anonymous Julianita said...

Nunca había escuchado acerca de Lilith pero me parece interesante y me pondre en la tarea de investigar  

Anonymous Mejicanita said...

Muchas de las palabras que utiliza no son fáciles de entender para mi pero me da mucha risa como habla de las mujeres.  

Anonymous Andres G said...

Para mi la palabra mas sonora y dulcepara decir puta es GUARICHA, me encanta esta palabra, es casi tan poderosa como la misma Puta pero da una sensacion de Puta barata, desarraigada, callejera.  

Anonymous Paulo Cesar said...

Waaajajajajaja Pacheco? Usted es el único que se acuerda de ese man. Jajaja  

Anonymous Yayita said...

Que mal involucrar la Bliblia en este post.  

Anonymous Caro said...

Yo tambien amo esa palabra. La uso para todo en mi dia a dia  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

SICK  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

YOU ARE A SICK FUCKING BASTARD NO WONDER YOUR COUNTRY IS A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY. POOR THING YOU GUYS ARE SO I'LL EDUCATED. I THINK THAT'S THE REASON YOU ARE EARNING NOTHING IN YOUR LIVES.

TRY SEEING THE PROGRAM "SIN TETAS NO HAY PARAISO", IF YOU GUYS HAVE NOTHING BETTER TO DO THAN TRYING TO FIND THE ROOTS OF THE WORD WHORE  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

"YOU ARE A SICK FUCKING BASTARD NO WONDER YOUR COUNTRY IS A THIRD WORLD COUNTRY"

Teh true!  

Blogger JORGE said...

Interesante el tema, interesante el estilo. Tal vez ingenioso. Los que se estarán sintiendo aludidos son los hijos de las Pereiranas, entre ellos el congresista Rivera que es bastante susceptible. Otra cosa (el de los comentarios en inglés) ¿Qué le pasará a ese gringo marica? ¿Será que escribe en otro idioma para que no se le note el acento risaraldense?  

