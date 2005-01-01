<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/04/30

[Podcast] # 3 Pereira ya tiene su Stevie Wonder


Este podcast es una verdadera sorpresa musical, una joya. Todos los amantes de la buena música criolla tienen que saber que ha nacido en Pereira el Stevie Wonder Iguazambo... blanco y calvo pero igual de talentoso.


Anonymous Anónimo said...

Jajajajaaja, jajajajajaja. Que porqueria de cancion. Pobre tipo.  

Anonymous Andres G said...

Es inconcebible. Que podedumbre de voz y que estupidez de cancion.  

Blogger Icarus_ said...

Buenísimo el post, pa' qué son güevonadas. No esperaba menos viniendo del excelentísimo señor la merde.  

Anonymous Truly said...

Jajajajaja, oiga Mr La Merde, yo se de quien están hablando y hoy me lo encontré en el Centro Comercial Victoria. Iba con una gorda negra. Ese man es horrible.  

Blogger Jerry said...

Ya tocado a seudo-filósofos también!
:p
Saludos!  

Anonymous Troilo said...

Ufff que miseria de tipo, se muere de hambre como musico. Muerte a Armando Sanchez!!!  

Anonymous Julian said...

Una mierda la musica del tipejo ese...  

Anonymous Nelson said...

Pelado... que gonorrea de man... de donde salen esos engendros?  

Anonymous Stupid said...

Hay que castrarlo  

Anonymous Gono said...

No hay verdad sin dolor... a ese marica hay que decirle que no sirve para eso.. que coja otro oficio  

Anonymous el catolico said...

Es un muerto de hambre  

Blogger ruru said...

jajajaja q cancion !! jaja ya me mhiciste reis , ves ?? muchos besos  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Anonymous Astrid said...

Hay gente que no entiende que si va a colocar comentarios pendejos mejor los manda al mail y listo. Este post está muy bueno, chistoso. Gracias por el commente mi Blog. Un abrazo.  

Anonymous Darkness said...

Que pelafustan de cantante.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

No puedo creer que alguien componga una cancion a un perro marica... es asqueroso.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Como Simepre, La Merde, u tipo brillante  

Anonymous Entru said...

Yo a ese man lo he escuchado en la Radio con otra canción, estoy seguro. Este tema es lo mas miserable que he escuchado en la cida.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

fffffff imbecil, que cochinada de musica  

Anonymous Lili said...

Jajajaa he reido bastante con ese podcast, esta buenisimo  

Anonymous Lili said...

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Muy bien, mi amigo La Merde. Un placer oirlo.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Monsieur La Merde: Fue grato recibir su visita en mi blog, pues sos muy talentoso.Suerte!

MunicipiodeSantuario.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Jajajaja es una oda a laporqueria  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Un saludo desde Guayaquil my brother, suerte

TRIPLEX  

Blogger ruru said...

buenos dias !!!!!!  

Blogger benammons57696170 said...

Anonymous Anónimo said...

No way.. sin palabras... suciedad  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

jajajaja que podrido  

Blogger ruru said...

jejeje tu como siempre ajja besos  

Blogger claudis. said...

lo que yo quiro saber es quien es MR Merde ... que hace rato entro por aki.. pero ni idea.. asemas talentoso como el solo..  

