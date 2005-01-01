<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/04/09

[News] Entrevista en La Blogoteca



La Blogoteca, un blog bien intencionado, y digo bien intencionado porque tiene sus puertas abiertas para todos los blog colombianos y los vincula sin discriminación alguna, a diferencia de BlogColombia, quien dista mucho de llegar a ser EL directorio de blogs colombianos (a falta de algo mejor, ahi están); en fin, La Blogoteca ha publicado una reseña acerca de La Petite Merde y una entrevista hecha a La Merde. Quienes deseen leerlas, les relaciono los links.

Reseña (Ver reseña del 3 de Abril de 2006)

Entrevista (Ver entrevista del 3 de Abril de 2006)
Posted at 10:07 a.m.

Anonymous Anita said...

Parce, que chimba. Bacanas sus respuestas. Como siempre, ese riñón que tiene por cerebro funcionando al 100. Un abrazo desde Medallo. Espero verlo pronto.  

Anonymous Kamilo said...

Power la cosa. congra bro  

Anonymous Andres G said...

Del carajo pelao. Felicitaciones. Y esa seriedad en las respuestas?  

Anonymous Angie said...

My love, te felicito y te mando un abrazo desde NY.  

Anonymous El tripas said...

Loco, aguanta. Seriecito el hombre.  

Anonymous Andre said...

Hola Loquillo, ya he leido la entrevista que te hicieron para la Blogoteca. Esta muy bacana. Que diferencia con los otros entrevistados... esto si es sustancia.

Un abrazote...No olvides visitarme  

Anonymous Didier said...

Lo vi bien parce. Usted si que da bomba por internet. Mentiras loco, usted sabe que lo admiro. Un abrazo  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Ojalá no se le suban los humos a don petit!  

Anonymous el 3 said...

Buenas ideas... buenos resultados... abrazo  

Anonymous El coco said...

BAcano. Esta buena la entrevista.

Saludos desde Monterrey  

Anonymous Junk said...

Aguanta. Abrazos y Pata  

Anonymous 3er DanDedo said...

Machete en esas nalgas hijo de la chingada... Vos sabes quien soy. SAludos por Perreira... el puticlub mas grande del Universo  

Blogger Dr. Cáustico said...

Ose que al fin -La Mierda- llegó a los medios... que eso no había pasado hace mucho ya? jeje, saludos y felicidades  

Anonymous Jair said...

La Merde se esta dando un Reocesillo por los Medios. Buena esa  

Blogger La merde said...

Dr. eso parece. La boñiga se pasea por los corredores de los medios.. como siempre!!  

Anonymous Kiki said...

Felicitaciones por esa aparcion en medios. Le i la entrevista, esta bacana.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Felicitaciones amigazo!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Claro que sirve para nada esa entrevista. Lo chimba es ver el reconocimiento de todas las personas que leemos su blog y que le damos los comentarios  

Blogger La merde said...

Claro que si Anonimo. Eso es lo que realmente motiva a seguir con La Boñiga Online. Un abrazo y gracias por los comments  

Anonymous El duende said...

Me sumo a las felicitaciones  

Anonymous Ingrid said...

Felicitaciones papacito rico  

Anonymous Santaros-anos said...

Felicitaciones desde Santa Rosa de Cabal  

Anonymous Paulo Cesar said...

Felicitaciones, este blog es un antro de perdición pero divertido al 100  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Felicitaciones amigazo..  

