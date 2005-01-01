<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
Registro
100% BoÃ±iga

:: La petite merde ::

2006/03/18

[Txt / La Merde] Tus muertos



Con los días grises nacen tus muertos,
Despiertan primero, casi ni duermen,
inhalan profundo y exhalan temores
que te acompañan por el sendero.

Tocas a uno y tocas a otro.
Ellos te prestan la piel,
Tu sólo un leve deseo.

Dices "Te quiero" y huele a carroña,
Son solo tus muertos, están bostezando.

Crees hacer lo correcto
Y sales al mundo pero él te tiene miedo,
Miedo de vivirte cada segundo,
Miedo del tiempo que ha de prestarte.

Regresa a la cama, mujer divina,
Que ni tus muertos pueden soportar
El dolor que le produces a la vida
Con el simple hecho de respirar.
Posted at 8:23 p.m.

Anonymous Julián said...

La Merde, mucho despecho?  

Anonymous Guarro said...

Total despecho, se nota  

Anonymous Mafecita Larvis!! said...

Eso te pasa por meterte con la primera puta que veas...sigue asi  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Sufro mucho al saber que no te has muerto.  

Anonymous Lacro said...

Todo lo que dicen las mujeres huele a carroña  

Anonymous Rataro said...

Estoy de acuerdo con Lacro, las mujeres dicen una vaina y piensan otra... sin excepcion... son incomprensibles.  

Anonymous Perreiranas said...

Uff que mal como termina :

Regresa a la cama, mujer divina,
Que ni tus muertos pueden soportar
El dolor que le produces a la vida
Con el simple hecho de respirar.

Jajaja Agresivo  

Blogger DieGoth said...

¿Eso lo compuso Petit? Está muy bien.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ta guena la vaina por los lados de Perreira  

Anonymous Comento said...

Le comento que esta bueno el texto viejito...  

Anonymous Jijuepuerca said...

Aguanta la cosa por estos lares... La Petite Merde está bien bacana. Por aca seguiré caminando  

Blogger El Juli said...

Otra vez con depresión, o es una nueva tendencia del blog?.....  

Blogger La merde said...

No Viejo Juli, nada de depresión. Por estos lares no se vive esa mierda... lo único que se ve es alegría, mugrosa y maloliente, pero alegría al fin y al cabo.  

Anonymous Joaquim said...

Hey loco esta my bonito ese texto. Lo felicito no pense que escribiera tambien cosas como estas  

Anonymous ruru said...

holaaaaaaa besitosssssssssssssssssssssss  

Anonymous Ricurita said...

Baudelaireano  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Los muertos de mi novia hieden, están frescos.  

Anonymous Clitoris 2 said...

Ufff doloroso para la mujer en cuestión eso de :

ni tus muertos pueden soportar
El dolor que le produces a la vida
Con el simple hecho de respirar.

Que bonito que suena eso... para dedicarselo a algunas tripas andantes que conozco.

Me inspiras La Merde  

Anonymous Nolen said...

A mi me huele a mierda cuendo mi novia me dice algo cariñoso... se le nota la falsedas, como a casi cualquier mujer... son impostoras de primer orden.  

Blogger guambratrabajadorrra said...

suerte de sus muertos... no poder soportar... yo estoy viva y tengo que soportar  

Blogger guambratrabajadorrra said...

cavernac!  

Anonymous Franz said...

Inspiracion total papá, hasta para poner una foto como esa se necesita inspiracin mijo...  

Anonymous Tripa said...

Chimba, re-chimba bro  

Anonymous Gamberro said...

Felicitacines La Merde porque esta muy bueno su poemilla  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

La musica que puso de fondo en el weblog esta del putas.  

Publicar un comentario



Â© La merde 2005 ~ Defecado por La Petite Merde