2006/03/11

[Txt / La Merde] Nefilim


Justo ahora, teniendo los labios enredados en tu vulva, Nefilim (mujer gigante, criatura maldita), reboso de pensamientos, imagenes de tu pasado, presente y futuro, grandiosa ramera mía.

Nacida del pecado y hecha pecado para los hombres, hija del ocaso, fuente de maldad, coleccionas lamentos, dolor y desesperación de hombres, que como yo, han bebido de tu pezón amargo.

El sexo, la piel y nuestras mentes frágiles te han hecho reina y señora de un mundo que se alza erecto pero indefenso ante ti.

Sentenciada a muerte, hija de perra, intentas encadenarme a la misma roca que será lanzada al abismo por el verdugo alado, tu roca.

Vientre, saliva, roce, tensión, fricción, éxtasis, succión, abertura, vaho, invasión, marea, ardor... tu sentencia, mi liberación.
Posted at 10:21 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que gonorrea de chocho. Me sangran los ojos. Vulva inmunda.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Uff .. que asco de foto  

Anonymous Gil said...

Wow que buen texto. Los Nefilim no son unos personajes bíblicos?  

Blogger La merde said...

Efectivamente son los hijos de ángeles rebeldes que desobedecieron las normas de Dios y fornicaron con mujers en la tierra. El producto de ésto fueron los Nefilim.  

Blogger DieGoth said...

mmm... ¿seguros que los Nefilim son bíblicos o mitológicos? Juraría que alguna vez vi una camuflada entre los mortales...  

Anonymous MAFECITA LARVIS!! said...

Dime en que mierdas estabas pensando cuando colocaste esta foto tan mugre ala!! un recuerdo de tu sucio pasado? o es que en el fondo te gustan peludas y que te queden hilachas de vello pubico en medio de tus dientes....eso es que te gusta si o que?
Oime el escrito esta muy bacano!! muy educativo al igual que la foto...  

Blogger La merde said...

Bíblicos, Diegoth. Génesis 6:1-5  

Anonymous Free Willy said...

Estoy gorda... soy mutante... mi jeta me posee... amo la Petite Merde.. hablen de mi  

Anonymous Persefone said...

Qué asco de foto, aunque se salva el texto...pero me encantaría saber qué siente un hombre cuando la ve  

Anonymous Pichurria said...

Yo la verdad cuando la veo... siento ganas de vomitar...  

Anonymous Tripa said...

De vomitar y cagar ...  

Anonymous Juanete said...

Yo me clavo ese chocho cochino... vale mierda  

Blogger jord∂n∂ ∂mÿ said...

su putísima!!!

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaarghhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa  

Anonymous Joroba Vieja said...

Guaaaaaaacaaaaalaaaaaaaa... que asco... No dan ganas de leer despues de ver esa foto  

Anonymous Sustancia said...

La verdad... para mi ... esa mujer es lo mas mugroso que he visto en toda mi puta y misera vida  

Anonymous Coño said...

No no hundo mi pene ahi ni de coños  

Anonymous Cruela said...

Mi chocha al lado de esa cosa es un desierto  

Anonymous Clarita said...

Esto es realmente desaseo, que mujer tan sucia, la verdad no la entiendo como puede dejarse esos pelos tan largos  

Anonymous Ale said...

Uyyyyyy cochinooooo  

Anonymous Ingrata said...

EStá bien sucia esa foto. Quisiera saber de donde la sacaron porque no tiene nombre esa vieja. Como dice La Merde: Pura Boñiga humana  

Anonymous Andres G said...

Yo tuve una amiga que tenia las axilas repeludas y de tanto joredla se las afeito... pero esta foto ya est´muy pasada  

Anonymous Cogra said...

Cochinada de foto pero el texto esta bueno.  

Anonymous Ilduara said...

Esta página si es impresionante. La cantidad de gente que lee y los comentarios.  

Anonymous Pedro Moreno said...

Que puta peluca tan fea  

Anonymous Eduardo Villegas said...

Jajajaja. Por detrás se parece a una prima que tengo. Soy un imbécil lo se pero no entendi el texto.  

Blogger El Juli said...

Buen post. Pero a la de la foto, "ni con Fruco".  

Anonymous Tuti said...

Que piojero tan malparido. Bacano el poemilla o lo que sea  

Blogger jord∂n∂ ∂mÿ said...

gracias por donar tu sangre! estuvo deliciosa!
y, a ver si esa peluda me rola la suya..

nos vemos!!  

Anonymous Chucho said...

A esa poble Nefilim no se le entra ni con guadaña.  

Blogger La merde said...

Me encantan las Vampiras... Chupate toda la sangre que querás, ∂mÿ.  

Anonymous Impala said...

Cool el texto loco. Congra man  

Blogger ruru said...

huy huy , no se si reir , o reir mas , jajaja q cosas tienes !!! cuidate besitos  

Anonymous Fonko said...

Este texto le funciona a todas las hijas de la chingada mujeres que son unas arrechas.  

Anonymous Parchado said...

Que pache de texto... y de picture....  

Anonymous Bizarre said...

Yo aun no digiero cómo una mujer puede dejarse ese greñero tan terrible en la parte más jugosa de su cuerpo...  

Anonymous Chinchulin said...

Como diría La Merde: que zorraputa inmunda esta.

PD. El texto está de pelos  

Anonymous Yoyo said...

Esta malparida tiene espalda de ninja o estoy muy drogo? Ya no veo una mierda, seguro.

Saludos  

Anonymous Lucho said...

Que chimba, nunca habia leido que alguien comparara a una mujer con un Nefilim. Bacana la cosa. Medio puta pero bien.  

Anonymous Flora said...

A mi me gustan muchos los textos que pone pero las fotos realmente son desconcertantes.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Si son Biblicos... lei el texto que pusieron aca  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

esta mujer esta sin rasurarse, eso es todo. Esto es lo NATURAL malditos. Acepten su naturaleza, en vez de asquiaerse con ella.......  

Anonymous Trapero said...

Chocha de vaca, que puta pesadez. Me despierto enguayabado y entro a La Petite Merde y me enceuntro con esta mierda.... Fuck you  

Anonymous Clitoris 1 said...

Las Nefilimas Perreiranas que tal?

Deben ser deliciosas. Mr. La Merde. Alguna mujer lo dejó marcado o algo que está en el plan de nadie me quiero todos me odian.  

Blogger La merde said...

Mr Clítoris 1, en absoluto. Pura imaginación, amigo, pura imaginación...  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

La tensión sexual que vivimos dia a dia con tanta mujer buena de cajera, de mesera, de amiga, de moza, de guarda, en las aceras, en los autos, en la tv, seguramente hacen que las veamos como Nefilimas.  

Anonymous Oscareto said...

Chimbisima el texto  

Anonymous aircraft support said...

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Wow, marvelous blog layout! How lengthy have you ever been
blogging for? you made running a blog look easy.
The entire look of your web site is great, as well as the content material!



Have a look at my web page - email marketing 37signals  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

New simulators are on average produced every second month and some are highly expensive.

Sub-Genre: Reality Simulation - Person-centered
reality simulation games provide the user with the ability to control a single, or sometimes a handful,
of individual characters. You can train up your hobo so that you can kill other hobos
even more easily, and it is a very addicting game.
The main purpose of a simulator is to understand the behavior of the system.

If you want to manage your own virtual airline then you need to visit the main Sim - Miles website
and complete a virtual airline application form.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Thanks a bunch for sharing this with all people you actually
recognize what you're speaking approximately! Bookmarked. Kindly also consult with my site =). We will have a hyperlink change agreement between us

My web blog conferences.tephinet.org  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation but I find this topic to be actually one thing which I believe I'd by no means understand. It sort of feels too complex and very extensive for me. I am looking forward for your subsequent submit, I'll attempt to get the grasp of it!


Here is my page breastactives.orbs.com  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

This is very interesting, You're an excessively professional blogger. I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in quest of extra of your magnificent post. Additionally, I've shared your
site in my social networks

my web blog; Natural Hgh supplements  

