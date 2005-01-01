<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/02/16

[Podcast] # 1 Dosquebradas tiene el baño sucio

Este es el primer Podcast de La Petite Merde. Para escuchar el clip de audio simplemente deben darle click al botón PLAY (el del triángulo negro para los lentos) que se encuentra en el reproductor de la parte inferior. También les informamos a nuestros amigos en La Petite Merde que la emisora está online. Pronto publicaremos la programación. Por ahora pueden acceder haciendo click en el botón EMISORA BOÑIGA de la barra derecha, en el área LA BOÑIGA o haciendo click aquí. Recomendamos WinAmp para escucharla. El Windows Media Player no debe ser muy antiguo, si es el reproductor que se tiene instalado. El horario de LA BOÑIGA ONLINE es de Lunes a Viernes de 6:30 pm a 8:30 pm, sabados de 8 pm a 12 pm y domingos de 11 am a 6:00 pm. Quienes deseen enviarnos un insulto, una amenaza, un grito, un saludo o lo que les de la gana en formato MP3 para publicar en LA BOÑIGA ONLINE o en el siguiente PODCAST, pueden hacerlo al correo electrónico lapetitemerde@gmail.com. Si algun iguazambo despistado intenta entrar en un horario diferente, seguramente no encontrará el servidor en línea.


Posted at 12:38 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Hay algo raro, cuando intento escuchar el Podcast online se escucha ruperrápido pero cuando lo descargo al disco duro si se escucha correctamente.  

Blogger Phantom said...

Me pasa lo mismo que al anonymous anterior. Y se termina cortado. "... que los teterines".

De paso lo invito a que "sintonice" Radio 04: http://radio.cerocuatro.net

Saludos

Phantom D.
CeroCuatro  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ya lo pude escuchar y esta un cague de risa. Seguro que es una prueba. Esperamos mas carne pronto  

Blogger Anyelik said...

Lo escuché de principio a fin sin ningun problema.

Que rica y cruda forma de narrar alimentando el morbo que se reproduce como plaga en nosotros.

Gracias por haberme invitado a conocer.  

Anonymous Angelica Llano said...

Que gonorrea como le tira de duro a Dosquebradas pero tristemente lo acepto es una mierda de ciudad. Esta vuelta mierda... no hay vías, no gay por donde andar. ¿Creen ustedes que en dosquebradas no hay un teatro? No hay en donde verse una pelicula. Que mierda. Y es un municipio 100% industrial. Todas las calles están rotas. Triste pero lo acepto  

Anonymous Alejandro Martinez said...

Que voz, una chimba. Nada profesional pero muy bueno. Para ser el primero esta de pelos  

Anonymous Tiberio said...

Jajaja que lastima que es tan corto, pa la proxima hay que colocar comerciales o algo.  

Blogger LaMovidaLiteraria said...

ME CAGUE DE LA RISA.NUNCA IRE A QUEBRADAS.ATALEGO  

Anonymous Troilo said...

Jajaj quew risa  

Anonymous Joaquin said...

Esta una chimba la emisora. Alli tambie n coloca el podcast . muy bacano. A pereira ya le hacia falta algo asi.  

Anonymous Marcelo said...

Lo que mas me gusta de la emisora es cuando hace alocuciones La Merde.  

Anonymous Pepe said...

Hey Mr Petite Merde, usted está recrazy pero me encanta toda la maricada que hace... ahora con que saldrá... La Merde TV?

Suerte viejo  

Anonymous Camilo said...

Me he reido mucho con todas las vainas que dice de dosquebradas... es totalmente cierto... es un basurero  

Anonymous Titiribi said...

Ese Podcast esta chistoso. Yo se que va a mejorar en contenidos pero me parecio bueno. Lastima que no conozco Dosquebradas aunque con esa descripcion no quedan ganas de ir  

Anonymous Ligia said...

Yo estoy segura que soy una guarichuela o una pseudointelectualoide de mísero aspecto o un ñerbo de esos que habla. En Manizales somos asi.. gracias Don Merde por abrir un espacio para nosotros en Internet  

Anonymous Matilde said...

esta chida tu pagina. por aca nos veremos. el podcast tiene muchos terminos que no entendi, seguro por ser de mejico. luego te cuento cuales son mis dudas. por ahora solo pasada a saludas La Merde. eres un guey a todo dar  

Blogger Harry Potter said...

Este blog ha sido eliminado por un administrador de blog.  

Anonymous Mafe said...

Ese archivo de audio esta muy chistoso.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Coño... no cojo ni un puto término de esos voy a necesitar un diccionario. Me encabrona no entender  

Anonymous Dalai said...

La programacion musical de ayer estuvo rebuena  

Anonymous MAFE said...

Que bonito debe ser vivir en dos quebradas! cague total de risa...
como es como es? hubo una palabra que casi me hace mear de risa...el de narco no se que mierdas...
Pa cuando mi oda a la kirika??  

Blogger Kozure Okami 浪人 said...

Viva la Boñiga Online!

Me apunto como Locutor!

usted, Petite , es un Genio.

Kozure  

Anonymous Cletoboy said...

Si que se está poniendo buena la maricada por estos ladios de Internet. Cada vez le meten mas cosas interesantes a esta bitácora. Saludos amigo  

Anonymous Marcela said...

Que lastima que hoy no hubo emisora online  

Blogger Logtar said...

Raro  

Anonymous JO (No Soy RuRu) Soy JO said...

Jajajajajajajajajaj!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Tas Loca!!!!!!!!!
Esa Foto ......
Esa Imagen !!!!!!!!!
Como se la quita uno de la cabeza?
jajajajajajajaja
Con todos mis respetos para ti y los tuyos,
me vuelves LOCAAA  

Anonymous la de las cherries said...

Cada vez más grotesco pero más gracioso también. Ojalá usaras esos superpoderes para hacer el bien en lugar de esas cochinadas.  

Blogger La merde said...

La de las cherries, gracias por el Comment pero con una mamá, dos abuelas, una novia, una perra criolla y muchas amigas putas me sobra cantaleta.  

Anonymous Cirano said...

A todos nos vuelve locos con tanta cosa... pero divertida  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Raro? Raro ese pelmazo inmundo de esa foto.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

mejor que dosquebradas es tereo  

Blogger leidyd said...

jajaja aqui en los estados unidos
tenemos un sistema que se llama sixpul donde se collecta la mierda asta que se llene y se tape, entonces se sale por todos los lados cuando ya se topa, todos estos gringos caminan con los sapatos untados de mierda y desyunan en restaurantes puro tossino de marrano con huevos untados de miel y chocolate y comida mexicana,para despues cagar mas es un ciclo.. se me parece a dosquebradas jejeje.. me gusta la musica en background mr. putis!!

-maryurleidys  

Anonymous Un biquebradense said...

Una verdadera delicia escuchar su ejercicio de podcast, viejito. Me ha dolido el estomago de reirme de tanta cosa rica. Yo tambien estoy convencido que Dosquebradas es un lugarcito mugroso. Esta ciudad, industrial, es la mas humilde y maloliente de Risaralda. Parecen costeños los que la administran.  

Anonymous pitu said...

Ese archivo de audio está genial. Me encantaron las piecitas musicales que acompañan las alocuciones..  

Anonymous Cafre said...

Una lastima no haber podido escuchar la emisora cuando la tenía online. Espero que pronto saque un nuevo podcast porque con este la he pasado realmente bien, bro.  

Anonymous Ruka said...

Esta genial. Felic....  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

yo soy de dosquebradas y a mi me encanta dos/bradas y nome parese todo lo que desis de ella vivo en españa pero me siento orgullosa de ser biquebradense tenis que visitarla  

