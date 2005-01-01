<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2006/01/29

[Txt / La Merde] Maneto & Ladilla - Copas y Ñerbos




Maneto y Ladilla, dos amiguetes parásitos, siameses por el ano, amantes del chocho y la cebada, han quedado hoy viernes para ir de copas y putas.

Maneto, tirado boca arriba, en calzoncillos y con las piernas abiertas, sobre el sofá rojo de pana infestado de ácaros que reposa en su habítación sobre los tablones de madera del piso corroidos por el comején, siente una leve punzada en la cabeza de su colgandejo unigénito. Son las 9 pm, esa es la señal, es hora de entrar en acción. Coge el teléfono Panaphone, el cual expele un olor ácido característico de vaho y saliva seca, para marcar 45321++.

- Quien putas llama? – Contesta Ladilla

- Soy yo, loco. – Responde Maneto

- Ya son las 9 pm? – Pregunta Ladilla

- Si, nueve pasadas. – Responde Maneto

- Deme 10 minutos termino de lamer este chocho, despacho a la guarra y nos vemos en el lugar de siempre. ¿ok? – Afirma Ladilla

- Ok - Responde Maneto

Efectivamente, Ladilla, haciendo gala de su gran capacidad de lengueteo cual perro minetero de Puticlub con Certificación ISO, en tan solo 2 minutos pone en práctica la técnica de bricolaje púbico (de la cual es un Master) para rasparle el requesón de la raja a la daifa y juagárselo en sus propias mieles.

Verga chupada y ejercitada, calzoncillo salpicado y amarrado con cabuya, cigarro Piel Roja sin filtro apretado entre los labios, unos cuantos centavos, todo en su lugar!! Listo pa la juerga!!

El lugar se llama Bar El excremento, antro en el centro de Pereira donde lo que debería pasar sucede noche tras noche; chochal predilecto de neomugrosos, estudiantes de cualquier cosa que luego terminan haciendo maricada y media menos lo que estudiaron, profesores universitarios, iguazambos, cletas, guarichas de todas las condiciones, colores y sabores y, todo tipo de parásito social. Prácticamente es como un pequeño fragmento de intestino descompuesto tirado en un matorral al borde de la carretera donde convergen moscos, moscardones, cucarrones mierderos, ácaros, ladillas, manetos, y demás plagas bañadas, vestidas y perfumadas para la ocasión. Para Maneto & Ladilla, es sencillamente el cielo.

Fumando Piel Roja y con gafas oscuras, Ladilla entra al lugar en busca de acción. Al finalizar el corredor se encuentra el “policía acostado”, negroide protozoario con el culo apoyado en un banco de pino, pidiéndole identificación a los mancebitos y putillas en incubación que desean entrar a untarse de boñiga.

Maneto entretanto, sentado en la barra, ya ha ingerido de 5 a 8 Cervezas Brava y ha fumado uno o dos porros mientras su pene gotea producto de la incontinencia urinaria encharcando el Punto Blanco rosado con resorte gris.

Luego de sortear tropezones rumbo a la barra, Ladilla se sienta junto a su yunta donde le espera la Club Colombia de siempre.

- Quiubo, loco. Como anda la cosa por estos lares? - Pregunta Ladilla.

- Igual que siempre, infectada la herida. – Responde Maneto

- He quedado con una iguaza que conocí ayer en la universidad. – Informa Maneto.

- Y esta buena? Pregunta Ladilla

- No me acuerdo ni de la puta cara pero es una vieja. Hueco es hueco! – Afirma Maneto.

- Yo no quiero masticarme ninguna zorraputa. Solo quiero beber. – Afirma Ladilla.

- Hoy estoy hecho todo un perforador de anos indecentes – Afirma Maneto.

Ladilla intercambia algunas frases con un pedazo de bofe rancio que se encuentra sentado al lado, se para y se dirige al baño a descargar. La cola para entrar al baño es de cinco personas y Ladilla es la tercera.

- Un cuadro de Omar Rayo? Que coños hace una mierda de cuadro de Omar Rayo en esa pared? – Piensa en voz alta mientras espera.

- Ladilla? Te acuerdas de mi? – le dice al oído una voz femenina desde atrás.

Ladilla voltea a mirar y justo en el instante en que su mirada se cruza con el rostro de aquella mujer, el cerebro le genera una idea:

- Jodido día! Si fuera mujer y estuviera preñada, de seguro, el olor de esa jeta me producía un aborto instantáneo!!

Y le responde:

- Que más! Tiempo sin vernos!

Mientras piensa:

- Como putas vine a encontrarme con este esperpento? Será que las puertas del Zoológico Matecaña se quedaron abiertas y el guarda dormido?

- Super, recontrasuper. – Responde ella con voz chillona.

Y continúa agitando la mandíbula a la velocidad de una ráfaga de gases intestinales:

- Te acuerdas la forma en que nos conocimos? Allá en el manicomio esa navidad? Te acuerdas, te acuerdas? Fue bacano estar empepados y hacer travesuras, cierto? Te acuerdas de David, el soldado que cada que lo desamarraban se cortaba las venas? Te acuerdas? Recuerdas a Marcela, la monita que se comió al policía que te estaba cuidando? Te acuerdas? Ella ya está casada y tiene 4 hijos de 4 hombres diferentes. Te acuerdas las sopas que nos daban en ese lugar? …

Ladilla entra al baño, se pega una meada de dos litros, sacude la polla, la guarda (no se lava las manos, como debe ser) y cuando sale, aún está la iguazamba hablando sola, pronunciando cientos de palabras por minuto y reproduciendo con orgullo y lujo de detalles sus más miserabes experiencias. Ladilla interrumpe la avalancha de mierda que sale de la boca del escualo parlanchín y emite palabras de las cuales se arrepentirá por el resto de la noche:

- Yo estoy en la barra con un amigo, si quieres charlamos más tarde.

Los quince pasos hacia la barra fueron como caminar descalzo con los pies quemados sobre baldosa fría. Ladilla entró en shock pero la Club Colombia tomada rápidamente, lo trajo de regreso junto a Maneto.

- Loco, no se imagina la iguazamba que me tropecé en la entrada al baño! Calibre Show de las Estrellas. Crazy, re-crazy. – Cuenta Ladilla

- Y quien es? – Pregunta Maneto

- Un callo sarnoso que conocí cuando estuve interno en el sanatorio. Una pinche y sucia pantufla rosada. A esa hija de la babilla hay que meterle una pija en la trompa para que se calle, habla hasta por el culo – Responde Ladilla.

- Y como es? – Pregunta Maneto

- Es una tenia fea, muy fea, descarnada cual calambombo, con el culo lleno de celulitis y várices, con estrías hasta en los párpados, tiene el hocico lleno de muelas filosas, es la dueña de un par de teterines chorriados como gelatina derretida, un trapero sucio es su pelo. Parece que tuviera una tarántula cerca de la jeta pero es un lunar peludo. Es bruta, neurótica y como todas las viejas que se hacen llamar anita, juanita, garrita, es una guaricha… ¿Qué más puedo decir? Ah! Tiene un tatuaje de Pinky Winky en una ubre. – Relata Ladilla.

- Coño! – Afirma Maneto.

Un instante en silencio perfecto, divisando el entorno y saboreando buena cerveza es interrumpido:

- Hola papacito! ¿Me extrañaste? Me demoré en el baño porque alguien cagó fuera del sanitario y tuve que esperar a que recogieran los bollos y pusieran ambientador.

Ladilla voltea a mirar en dirección a su amigo y no puede creer lo que descubre. La putita de la cual hablaba hace tan solo un instante, abrazaba por la espalda a Maneto y de forma dulzona le succionaba el cuello cual sanguijuela en testículo empantanado de Kapax.

Luego de lamerlo hasta la saciedad ó suciedad, que para el caso es lo mismo, la chupapollas intenta abrazar a Ladilla y ponerle la trompa de Falopio sobre el rostro en posición “chupada”.

Rápidamente Ladilla le espicha la mano extendida en la cara y dice:

- Que bueno volverte a ver! Pero no te me acerques que tengo gripa aviar y es contagiosa.

- Gripa que? – Pregunta la cacatúa.

- Gripa aviar. Es una enfermedad infecciosa, una calentura interna, un ardor terrible, que se transmite de cierta especie rara de pajarraco a los humanos y de los humanos a éstos pajarracos. Yo la adquirí de un pajarraco con el cual salí el fin de semana. Por eso no te me acerques tanto que puedo contagiarte. – Responde Ladilla.

Ella se queda pensativa con cara de total ignorancia y responde:

- Gracias! Que bueno que me lo dices porque soy tan dulce para las enfermedades!!. Imagínate que la última vez que vino mi tía, la de la Finca en Guática, traía los zapatos todos empegotados con mierda de marrano y …

Durante los diez minutos que dura el relato, tanto Maneto como Ladilla mantuvieron la mente en blanco. Viajaron con los ojos abiertos y los oidos taponados con caca por el reino invisible de la nada, donde la boñiga y el olor a boñiga no existen, donde aquella tripa con voz de mujer no tiene cabida, no existe.

- Óle, Óle. Me estás prestando atención? O estoy hablando sola? – Pregunta el simio colérico.

- Ah? Si, si. Acá estoy completamente blanqueado por la narración! – Afirma Ladilla

Maneto, con la cabeza confirma lo dicho por su amigo. Ambos se miran como quien tiene algo que decir pero no puede y Ladilla pregunta:

- Loco, nos tomamos otra cerveza? Pidamos otra ronda para los tres.

- Claro! Vamos y las traemos – Afirma Maneto.

- Esperanos un momento que ya regresamos, ¿ok?. – Le dice Maneto a la Guacamaya.

- Ok. – Responde.

Durante el trayecto se gesta la siguiente conversación:

- Oiga Marica, está usted ciego? Como chorizos fue a invitar a esta perraguarra a salir con nosotros? No ve el ñerbo grasiento que es? – Pregunta Ladilla.

- Eso es lo malo de estar borracho todo el tiempo, no se acuerda uno de nada! Pero fresco que esto se va a poner bueno. La loca ha quedado con una amiga, en cualquier momento llega. Bien sabe que toda roncha sangrante como ésta tiene amigas ricas. Es imposible que se presente algo peor que ella. – Responde Maneto.

- Yo tolero cualquier vieja fea, pero ésta, además de ser fea, está sintonizada en AM a full volumen. Es inmamable. – Afirma Ladilla.

- Bah! En el peor de los casos, si la otra es perra de la misma camada, sacamos el iguazambo arrecho que llevamos a flor de piel y nos echamos pedos aguados burbujientos en sus jetas hasta que se aburran y se larguen para la jaula de donde salieron. – Afirma Maneto.

De regreso a la barra con las bebidas y un plan de contingencia, caminando por el corredor, divisan a la maníaca mutante eructándole en la cara toda su estupidez a un cacorrezno carroñero que desprevenidamente cayó en la atarraya.

- Loco, si ve esa escena? Mírele la cara al pobre pendejo!. Ese men ya está pensando en suicidio o asesinato. Pillele los ojos desencajados!! – Dice Maneto

- Que puta sucia!!, me cago en sus muelas!. – Responde Ladilla.

Al llegar a la barra con las cervezas, la presa de la tarántula patipeluda se echa a correr como mosco rescatado de telaraña.

- Oye, y tu amiga será que se demora mucho? – Pregunta Maneto.

- Hace tan solo un instante me llamó al celular a consultarme algo. No sabía si ponerse una tanga ejecutiva roja o traer el conejo a pelo. Yo le aconsejé que si se ponía pantalón, se “calzara” la ejecutiva, pero si traía falda, enconces sacara a pasear el conejo “al natural”. – Responde ella.

- Crees en el amor? – Pregunta el bicho a Maneto, quien luego de echarse unos sorbos de cerveza, responde:

- ¿Qué mierda de pregunta es esa, mujer? El amor es la peor de las catástrofes, la peor!!

- ¿En que se parece una mujer a un huracán? – Pregunta Ladilla, e inmediatamente él mismo responde: Llegan húmedas y calientes y cuando se van lo dejan a uno sin casa y sin coche.

Los dos amigos sueltan tremendas carcajadas mientras el quiste con sostén intenta comprender lo hablado, frunciendo el ceño y el culo.

- No me pareció chistoso y quiero que cambiemos de tema porque mi chochito se calienta pero no se moja ni sumergiéndolo en una piscina. El mío parece impermeabilizado. El psiquiatra me dijo que no es algo físico sino psicológico, y que cuando me llegue el hombre que me mueva el piso, se va a convertir en las cataratas del niágara, pero ¿mientras tanto que hago? ¿gastar mi dinerillo en Vaselina?.

Y continúa la cantaleta por cinco minutos más hasta escuchar unos rebuznos que dicen:

- Amiga, amiga!!

Maneto y Ladilla escuchan esa vocesilla que se dirige hacia su ubicación, se miran entre si y voltean los rostros intentando buscar la fuente. Entre el mosquero logran divisar “algo” que agita las manos con desespero; en una garra lleva un celular amarillo (seguramente de Bob esponja) y en la otra un bolsito, al parecer de fique u otra fibra. Siguen con la mirada todo el recorrido que hace hasta llegar a la barra. Es la puñetera amiga de la cita de Maneto!!

Las dos guarras se saludan, abrazan y manosean, para luego presentarse y sentarse intercaladas con los hombres.

Maneto la mira detenidamente y siente que una materia sólida y jugosa se le retuerce en el estómago, intentando escapar del cuerpo por algún orificio, al punto de expeler por la nariz y oidos un vaporcito con olor a tripa. Ladilla no sale del asombro, diciéndole en voz no tan baja a Maneto:

- Pero… ¿qué pedazo de mierda es esto? ¿es una mujer? A mi no me lo parece. Más bien es un embrión de simio subnormal que no ha terminado de gestarse o un gargajo radioactivo que ha desarrollado personalidad, era menos asquerosa de lejos que de cerca!! A esta perra hay que comprarle un bozal pa que no ladre!! Que puta pesadilla!! Siento que me pesan los huevos!!! Siento que me va a dar un infarto al glande!!

- Tranquilo loco, tranquilo. Recuerde el Plan B, no masacre su material genético de esa manera!. – Dice Maneto

Mientras el bicho Nº1 restrega su buche en el cuello de Maneto, el bicho Nº2 arremete contra Ladilla:

- … y que, a que te dedicas? – Pregunta

Ladilla recuerda que hay que poner en ejecución el Plan B.

- Follar y follar! Follar con cuanto batracio se atraviese, follar blancas, negras, amarillas, follar por el hocico, por el ano, por el chocho, por las orejas, por donde caiga. Te apetece? ¿y tu trajiste el chochito al aire? – Responde Ladilla

Ella voltea el rostro (si a ese pegote se le puede llamar rostro) y, desorbitando aún más los ojos hace un gesto de rotundo desagrado. Al ver que su amiga la está pasando bien, pide al mesero un trago fuerte y sumerge la miserable existencia en el vaso.

Sin ningún arrepentimiento por el piropo ofrecido, Ladilla le pregunta:

- Dale, fresca que yo tambien soy zoofílico. No te apetece? Yo sin ningún problema hago a un lado todo ese greñero que tenés entre las piernas y nos quedamos pegados como perros.

Ella lo mira con ganas de apuñalarno, guarda silencio y se enchuspa en su piel.

Pasados cinco minutos Ladilla se para del butaco, da tres pasos, coge por el hombro a Maneto y, frente al ñerbo acompañante, le dice:

- Bueno loco, ¿Qué carajos hacemos aquí? Larguemonos, este plan es una mierda!!, yo la verdad la estoy pasando fatal!!

Inmediatamente Ladilla finaliza su comentario, la malnacida acompañante de Maneto dice:

- Oye, que buena idea! A mi la verdad me daba vergüenza decirlo pero ya que tu lo dijiste, te cuento que tambien me quiero largar de acá. Este lugarcillo, la verdad, está muy aburrido.

Coge a Maneto por las muñecas y se lo lleva arrastrado hacia afuera. La amiga se atraganta rápidamente de licor y los sigue. Ladilla grita desesperadamente:

- Cooooooooooooooññooooooooo!!!!!. Se toma un trago y sigue el rastro de la jauría.

A partir de ese momento se inicia un safari (excursión para ver o fotografía animales salvajes) por los chochales y grutas más mugrosas de la ciudad, todas seleccionadas por las dos acompañantes y con duración indefinida, muy seguramente hasta el amanecer. Tanto Maneto como Ladilla tienen memoria hasta el primer trago tomado en El Pavo Real. La última imagen que Maneto retiene en su mente es la de la raja del culo de una de las dos langarutas sentada en un butaco de la barra del bar, y la última imagen que Ladilla recuerda es la de una de ellas con cara de travesti tocándole los huevos.

Riiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiinng! – Son las tres de la tarde! – Anuncia el radioreloj con voz chillona.

- Hmmmm! que culos es lo que suena asi? – Dice Maneto pasándose las manos por los ojos y bostezando.

Al abrir los ojos, la pintura que ve es la siguiente:

Está en una habitación desconocida. En las paredes se sobreponen afiches de Gloria Trevi con los de Mónica Naranjo, Cher, Elton Jhon, Liberace, Mercury y Ricky Martin, pegados con cinta de papel; sobre una mesa de noche redonda y rosada hay un radioreloj de las Chicas Superpoderosas al cual le titilan los ojos, el armario blanco se encuentra entreabierto y se logra divisar cualquier cantidad de prendas de peluche y terciopelo; tirados en el piso hay cientos de prendas interiores femeninas de todos los colores y sabores, prendas del Palacio de la Ropa, calzones de $ 1.000; sobre un tocador reposan maniquíes con pelucas de colores y distintos peinados. Tirado al lado de la cama está Ladilla, totalmente desnudo, con una de las criaturas informes echada sobre él, babeándole la tetilla derecha; el otro insecto hemíptero yace con la boca abierta sobre sus guevas, las de Maneto, las cuales están enrojecidas y con marcas de dientes; la colchoneta desplumada que reposa sobre un camastro desaliñado nada en líquidos viscosos.

Maneto se para del catre, no sin antes cerrarle la trompa y echar a un lado al hongo. Camina por la habitación pensando: ¿Qué putas hago aquí? ¿Cómo llegué hasta este lugar? Da vueltas durante un tiempo hasta ver en el piso, al parecer un documento, con el rostro de un hombre. Lo recoge y lee: Carlos Andrés Valencia Martínez. Sin despegar la mirada del documento, camina hacia el otro extremo de la habitación, donde se encuentran tirados en el piso dos de sus compañeros de aventura. Da un vistazo a Ladilla, da un vistazo a la cosa blanca que continúa babeando sobre su amigo, camina hacia la cama y voltea a la otra cosa blanca, poniéndola bocarriba, la mira detenidamente y ….

- Nooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo – Grita
Posted at 12:19 p.m.

Blogger jord∂n∂ ∂mÿ said...

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
ME PARECIÓ EXCELENTE RELATO!!!
POBRECITOS LADILLA Y MANETO...
JAJAJAJAJAJAJA
QUÉ GRACIOSO! ESO LE SPASA POR ANDAR CLAVANDO EN HOYOS DESCONOCIDOS... PORQUE PARA ELLOS "HOYO ES HOYO" JAJAJAJAJA

SALUDOS  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ufff que imaginacion tienen por estos lados  

Anonymous Julian punk said...

Definitivamente este blog es todo un clásico  

Anonymous La Marrana said...

Que miseria la que hay en Pereira  

Anonymous Coñete said...

Es realmente impresionante comoes capaz de hacerme reir con tanta maricada. Soy fan  

Anonymous El Ultra said...

Pense que con Rastaboy ya se había consagrado pero este escrito es realmente la Tesis.  

Anonymous CarepijaLab said...

Pueden decir que soy un marica pero nunca entiendo nada de lo que hablan aca  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Como siempre... una chimba todo lo que escribe  

Anonymous Lucrecia Pooh said...

Yo si quiero saber cual es la influencia para que pueda escribir todo lo que escribe porque no es normal que alguien saque todo esto así como asi  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que gonorrea que le pase esa porquería a uno.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

JAJAJAJAJAJAJAJA
Que porqueria! pero super gracioso.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

sobre las referencias, es como un Boris Vian pero en bazuco  

Blogger La merde said...

Jajajaja

es un buen cumplido  

Blogger El Juli said...

De vuelta maestro, fabuloso! Tal vez falto explayarse un poco en la comica sensacion de la clara de huevo con olor a clorox en el ojo natal de la victima.  

Anonymous MAFE said...

Gran hijueputa...y de casualidad a Maneto y Ladilla no les quedo gustando? hahahahhaa....que experiencia tan pailas! y que mordacidad tan hp...  

Anonymous pingafeliz said...

Este man es una gonorrea... yo lo amo... por ese me vuelvo marica y todo  

Anonymous Lacra said...

Yo siempre disfruto de las maricadas que ponen en esta pagina. Espero que no tarden tanto para poner mas. Aunque con este escrito valio la pena  

Anonymous Vainilla said...

Mis sentidos palpitan cada vez que recibo un mail de Mr Merde anunciando que hay algo nuevo en su cueva. Mis respetos my lord. Me inclino ante sus Igazambidez  

Anonymous Lucrecia crecía said...

Usando sus propias palabras: pura boñiga fresca... amo ese aroma  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Valió la pena la larga espera...  

Anonymous Pepito said...

Estos textos extraen de mi toda esa miseria humana que tenía escondida por alla en la mierda pero que realmente es mi esencia.  

Anonymous Rulo en el culo said...

Buenisimo su blog y en especial este post.


Suerte



Rulo en el culo  

Anonymous Tripa said...

Que puteria una recopilación de los textos de La Merde  

Anonymous piltrafo said...

deja de hacer spam la puta que te pario.

he dicho.  

Blogger 52X Max said...

pues no se como llegaste a mi blog (ese post es viejisimo), ni tampoko se lo del tema de jayce, pero en esta pagina puedes encontrar el tema y descargarlo  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Querido amigo. Usted es una risa ni la gonorrea  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que pervertido tan chistoso!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Demasiado miserable la vida de esos dos..  

Anonymous Anita said...

Jijijijiji que buena pic  

Anonymous Xavi said...

Me encantaría chuparle esa Jeta a Homero Simpson  

Blogger Quimicasexologa said...

Jkajkaj me gusto la foto de Homero esta Genial, pero te cuento que no me gusta leer mucho mas aun relato muy pero muy largo.
Pero debe ser muy bueno para tener un blog divertido. Me gusto como lo diseñaste el blog.
Gracias por verme, pero que haya mas fotos geniales.  

Blogger Elisa_Day said...

hola!!!

gracias por la visita

qué blog tienes ,ah? es mucho para mí hoy, ando sensible, tú sabes....mujeres

vengo después

un abracito  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Esta muy bueno el relato. Saludos desde Chile

Andrei  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Me ha dolido la tripa de reirme con estas estupideces.

Geraldine  

Anonymous Trompeta said...

Que sabrosones los labios de ese chochito... perdon homero, yo si que le sacaria gusto chupandole esa jeta a ese marrano.  

Blogger Porrita said...

que cosas no??? ojala no sea autobiografico.  

Anonymous Cathe said...

Claro que tiene que ser autobiografico para dar tantos detalles o tiene una creatividad la tenaz  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Como siempre un encanto tus escritos. Siempre son bien venidos,

Un abrazote y suerte mi amigo  

Blogger Harry Potter said...

Por aca cerca hay agujeros así...
que si Kafka se diera una vuelta por ahi, se soltaria riendo por puro humor malsano ajajajajaa!!!

Qué regreso, Merde!!  

Blogger NITOXXX said...

traté de reirme con su escrito, pero la verdad me pareció muy largo y precisamente lo que hace largo el relato es la cantidad de adjetivos grotescos con los que se refieren a las putas travestis. Aunque hay gente que se divierte leyendo muchas groserías y poco contenido.
Lo que si me encantó fue la foto de Homero, así cualquiera se lo chupa.  

Anonymous Nito Mariquito said...

A mi si que me ha encantado maldita Puta Online  

Anonymous SpiceGay said...

Alguien ha leido las mariconadas de NitoXXX? El pendejo este pasa por la casa de La Merde a criticar mariconamente. Vieron esa primera página web? Seguro es la primera y la última porque ese blog no se puede contar como Diseño de él.... Mejor lo dejo... se me florean las almorranas.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Los contenidos de este web site siempre son jocosos, punzantes, jugosos como diria La Merde pero las fotos son una locura, fuera de serie. Siempre enro a ver que picture ha colocado la Merde acompañando al artículo de turno. Este escrito me cae rebien. Todos tenemos amigos asi o conocemos gente mugrosa como Maneto y Ladilla. Yo me siento de vez en cuendo un poco Maneto.  

Blogger Gambler said...

putamente bien narrado, es toda una odisea usar tanta palabra soez logrando articular un relato tan coherentemente jocoso.  

Anonymous El tripas said...

Chimbisima el cuento papa  

Publicar un comentario



