:: La petite merde ::

2005/11/17

[Mamarrachos / La Merde] Rastaboy- Lengua en el gallo


Posted at 10:57 p.m.

Anonymous Maria C said...

Que personaje grotesco pero bacano es Rastaboy.. esta divertidisimo  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Jajajaja, que tira comica tan graciosA!!  

Anonymous ale said...

Me gusta el nombre de tu blog, de alguna manera es contradictorio. Pero que cres? que la vdd no le entendí nada a la historieta  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Es una mugre pero yo también he quedado con carne entre los dientes  

Anonymous MAFE said...

Ha! te sirvio nuestra educativa conversa con Caya si o que? nunca habias utilizado la palabra Gallo hasta que te topaste con dos malpariditas! hahahahha  

Blogger La merde said...

Mi querida Mafecita mamacita, Rastaboy y en especial esta miserable historia tiene más o menos 10 años de antiguedad y fue desenpolvada para ésta ocasión.El gallo es un término muy utilizado por éste iguazambo y mucho más en éste blog, echale una leidita a tanta porquería que hay acá y te toparás seguramente con uno que otro gallo, viejo y mugroso, pero al fin y al cabo, Gallo.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

¿Quien es esa mafecita? ¿Esta buena?  

Blogger Ivan said...

Ya estrañaba sus posts bizarros; bacancito que vuelvan a las andadas... postee mas seguido... Salu2  

Blogger lua said...

jo jo jo :)  

Anonymous Pau said...

Jajajajaja Esta muy bueno. Be happy  

Anonymous Juancho said...

Oerfecto, como siempre mi querido La Merde.  

Anonymous Marcela said...

Sos el papá de los Iguazambos.. yo se quien eres... iguazo, jajaja. Saludos papacito


Marce  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Este mancito es un herpes  

Anonymous July said...

100% pura diversión... como vos decís.. La Merde


Querido amigo  

Anonymous Marina said...

Hay cosas que admino en las personas pero tu agudeza mental, tu inteligencia y tu sentido del humos es algo que enamora realmente.

Un abrazo desde Buenos Aires

Marina  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Esperamos mas repugnancias de Rastaboy.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que chimba de personaje, Pereirano.  

Blogger DINOBAT said...

Hola que tal?, interesante tu blog!, estaré pasando a revisar!, saludos,

JD  

Blogger Foucault said...

Jajaja, extrañaba la acidez del bastardo!  

Anonymous lore said...

que chiste vale!!!
solo estaba de pasada, pero visitare esto mas seguido.
estate quietecito y juiciosito como lo muestras siempre
chauuu!!  

Anonymous Anita said...

Jajaja, me encanta su humor. Es un genio.  

Anonymous Jacobo said...

Pone mas chochos, loco  

Anonymous Ale said...

Tiene usted mi querido amigo una maestría en Zambología. Mis más sinceros respetos.  

Anonymous Alejandra H-O-N-G-O said...

Ojala este fin de semana ponga algo nuevo. Hay ganas de leer nuevos textos de La Merde.  

Anonymous Jurleidis said...

Este personaje grotesco es demasiado bueno. Es mi preferido entre todos los de la Blogósfera  

Blogger jord∂n∂ ∂mÿ said...

me late tu blog...

paso a saludar, espero que sigas así ... buen blog!


muy ILUSTRATIVO  

Blogger Joe Pino said...

jaajajajaja que chistoso este pelao  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Jajaja, muy bueno tío, muy bueno jajaja  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Buena la paginita  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Mu gracioso. Que ocurrente  

Anonymous Perro said...

Este seguro es el blog más bizarro del eje cafetero, pero lejooosss.

Saludos.

Un fan adicto  

Anonymous Mao el miao said...

Siempre que visito este blog me impresiono con las cosas que publican aca. Que bueno que está!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Saludos desde Tijuana. Esta padrisimo la página. Nos vemos pronto.

Adal  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Ya es hora de poner algo nuevo de Rasta Boy, ono?  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Jajaja Que chimba de blog.

El Monje  

Blogger astrid said...

isn't it beautiful?  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

NO es mucho hijodeputa este Rastaboy?  

Blogger lisaflynn1352 said...

Blogger Jerry said...

Hay petite, ¡que recagada sos!

Que grotesco!!! Me gusta el descaro de rastaboy, aunque es un poco triste que fume a su edad: esto significa que hay probabilidad de morir a temprana edad. :p  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Jajajajaa que piltrafa de mas que sos Petite. Me divierto en este lugar  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

que gonorea de mancito. bacana la ilustracion o adaptacion de Calvin. Saludos desde Quito.. Un paisa embalao en Ecuador  

Anonymous Perséfone said...

Gas  

Blogger Linda Aristizabal Berrio said...

Que muñeco tan maricon. El autor debe ser un gaznapiro, pirovo, careverga lamepollas, pendejo malparido coscorria hijodeputa bobo de los palotes chingado mazcalzpone pitch magpie podrido poneculo majadero.
gracias  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Publicar un comentario



