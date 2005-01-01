<body><script type="text/javascript"> function setAttributeOnload(object, attribute, val) { if(window.addEventListener) { window.addEventListener('load', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }, false); } else { window.attachEvent('onload', function(){ object[attribute] = val; }); } } </script> <div id="navbar-iframe-container"></div> <script type="text/javascript" src="https://apis.google.com/js/plusone.js"></script> <script type="text/javascript"> gapi.load("gapi.iframes:gapi.iframes.style.bubble", function() { if (gapi.iframes && gapi.iframes.getContext) { gapi.iframes.getContext().openChild({ url: 'https://www.blogger.com/navbar.g?targetBlogID\x3d10380788\x26blogName\x3d::+La+petite+merde+::+\x26publishMode\x3dPUBLISH_MODE_BLOGSPOT\x26navbarType\x3dBLUE\x26layoutType\x3dCLASSIC\x26searchRoot\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/search\x26blogLocale\x3des_CO\x26v\x3d2\x26homepageUrl\x3dhttp://lapetitemerde.blogspot.com/\x26vt\x3d2845039719133619004', where: document.getElementById("navbar-iframe-container"), id: "navbar-iframe" }); } }); </script>
2005/04/26

[Info] blogsColombia - Top 15

Que coños están haciendo en blogsCulombia? No entiendo. Lo único decente que tiene ese web site y lo quitan (El TOP 15) y justo cuando LA PETITE MERDE estaba por completar su primer mes como TOP 1. Creo que están más preocupados por vender baratijas que por meterle la mano al web site. Allá ellos con su cositas. Desencanto total. Ya no hay nada que hacer en ese lugar!

-- La Merde --
Posted at 8:11 p.m.

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Que buen post. Me encanta siempre lo que vos ponés acá. Que mariquita el que puso el comentario de futbol. Pobrecito.
Un besito, Merde.

Margarita  

Anonymous Dulio said...

Es cierto, esa gente de BOLLOSCOLOMBIA con unos estúpidos. A través del Top15 yo entraba de forma directa a los mejores blogs. Era una vitrina.  

Blogger Alvaro Rolando said...

Yo tampoco entiendo, yo también fui un damnificado, en serio que de lo poco bueno que había y lo quitan.

Un saludo y sigamos adelante porque el poco apoyo que había por ahi se esfumó.

Un saludo merde.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Es por eso que escribían un blog?  

Anonymous Desconsuelo erez said...

Que pobreza es Blogs Colombia. Se ponen a montar ese web site y no son capaces de darle un buen soporte técnico. Ese web blog de la semana lo cambiaron porque alguien lo pidió hasta el cansancio y ahora está otro que lleva como un mes. Supuestamente es el blog de la "semana". Pelagatos. Ahora ese TOP 15 que era lo único decente no está. Están más preocupados por vender chucherías que por prestar un servicio idóneo.  

Anonymous guarrete said...

Hijos de perra babosos los de blogcolombia. Losers  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Mariquitas perdedores, muerte a BlogsColombia.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Yo pienso igual, esa gente no sabe lo que hace.  

Anonymous Andres said...

Yo también Creo que BlogsClombia es una payasada y que va a desaparecer muy pronto.  

Anonymous Mauricio said...

Loco, hagamos algo en contra de Blogs Colombia. Que chichipatada de gente. Caguemonos en todo!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

BlogsColombia es pobre.  

Anonymous Andres Garcia said...

Malparidos los de Blogs Colombia. NO saben ni mierda del Business.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Son unos perdedores. Espero ver aniquilado pronto el web site de BlogsColombia.  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

Anonymous chucho said...

Blogs Colombia es una mierda gigantesca  

Anonymous Andrei said...

Blogs Colombia: Perdedores. Creen que por que tienen x numero de blogs registrados ya tienen el mundo entre las manos. Apuesto a que si Mr Merde montara un portalillo como ese lograría más blogs registrados y mejores servicios.

Abajo Blogs Colombia! Pendejos!!  

Anonymous Anónimo said...

que envidia, no es capaz de pone algo asi, pues montele competencia, y no me borre mis comentarios, usted solo filtra la informacion  

